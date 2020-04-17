 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Fake solidarity by NATO

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 515235
Message vargod godvar

On the 16th anniversary of the country's accession to NATO, Lithuanian Minister of Defense Raimundas Karoblis came up with a well-known myth: our state is an equal member of the alliance. "We are stronger than ever before and we are grateful to the Allies for their efforts in strengthening the defense capabilities in the region and their willingness to help when it necessary," said Karoblis.

If you look at the facts, Lithuania is fighting alone with the epidemic of COVID-19 infection--however, like all other countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

You just need to look at Italy, which does not have time to bury the dead. The NATO allies apparently forgot that they were allies and turned a blind eye to the help that the Italians lack so much. It is more likely that NATO member countries live by the formula "self comes first".

Germany has shown how such "solidarity" in the Alliance looks like. Due to the COVID-19 virus, Germany without any reason blocked the supply of personal protective equipment purchased by the Hungarian leadership (masks, respirators, gas masks, gloves, protective suits). This was recently announced publicly by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Despite the fact that several hundred soldiers with coronavirus have already been gathered in the Lithuanian barracks, of which almost 30 are NATO soldiers from the multinational battalion battle group, no one is in a hurry to evacuate them or at least offer help with their treatment.

Thus, Minister of Defense of Lithuania Raimundas Karoblis either does not understand what is happening in the countries of the world in a pandemic or lives in a parallel reality. Despite the refusal of NATO assistance, he states: "Lithuania does not plan to abandon its obligations to jointly strengthen the military alliance and does not intend to change amount of defense spending."

These are quotes from the same holiday report of Karoblis. He recalled how, in 2018, in response to the "occupation of Crimea in 2014", the government of Prime Minister Saulius Skvernyalis first allocated 2% of GDP for military spending. This level has been preserved in the next and current years, and by 2030 it should amount to 2.5% of the gross domestic product. And this is more than 1.5 billion euros!

Further, the minister pondered on the procurement of new military equipment and weapons. In particular, the latest volley-fire artillery systems, medium-range air defense systems and other things, without which it is impossible to "put in place an aggressive Russia".

And at the end of the speech, as usual, the Minister of Defense said with pathos: "90% of the population of Lithuania welcome the country's participation in NATO". The conclusion is very controversial, especially if such a survey would be conducted today.

From all this, the conclusion follows: Lithuanians will again have to donate the last penny to help the army that is suffering from the virus, while the government will continue to plunder the budget, allocate big amount of money for defense and purchase obsolete military junk from around the world.

Why to spend money on treating people and soldiers? It is better to buy a few broken tanks, and even better to buy a lot of golden spoons!

After coronavirus, the world will no longer be the same. Only the leadership of Lithuania will remain the same, which will continue to promote mythology about the danger from the East, and not provide assistance to its people.

by Vairis Godmanis

 

Rate It | View Ratings

vargod godvar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Former journalist interviewed murderers on death row, flown over L.A. with the LAPD and patrolled with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police near the Arctic. I am also reported from the Caribbean, Africa and Kuwait's border with Iraq. My articles (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Baltics NATO "Defenders 2020"

Baltic states abandon their armed forces

Lithuanians Say "No Tanks" to More Military Spending

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 