Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (6 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   6 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Fake News Is The Norm

By       Message Mark Taliano     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Supported 4   Must Read 3   Well Said 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/2/17

- Advertisement -


Fake MSM media is now the norm. All mainstream media protects the lies about the Global War On Terrorism.

- Advertisement -

Instead of recounting the long-proven truth that the terrorists in the Middle East and beyond, but especially in Syria, are imperial appendages/Western proxies, used and manipulated to destroy one country after another, the mainstream protects the narrow interests of a cabal of international war criminals and their hollow stooge political representatives.

Politicians represent a corrupt and criminal Establishment, including the narrow interests of the Military Industrial Complex. They have long since stopped representing "the people", although "the people" are largely unaware of this since they are bombarded with 24/7 lies that protect the governing criminals and the oligarch classes globally. The New World Order is a fascist, totalitarian, supranational, and delusional project of "full spectrum dominance" that creates globalized chaos, mass murder, and impoverishment. It is this toxic endeavour that is being hidden from view.

And now the last bastions of truth and peace are being attacked. Professor Chossudovsky writes that the Harvard Index, a list of online publications which are tagged as "fake" and "false",

goes far beyond the Catholic Church's Index which selectively banned books after careful reading, review and evaluation within the Church's hierarchy. This frivolous decision by Harvard constitutes a violation of the most fundamental principles of university education which are debate, discussion, critique and analysis.

- Advertisement -

The Harvard Index acts as a Lynchpin. It establishes a "new normal", a guideline to colleges and universities across the land, regarding what we can or cannot read, what we can or cannot write.

Is it a conspiracy? Yes it is. Harvard's Index broadly undermines the foundation of University education. It instates academic mediocrity.

Universities are thought to be the last bastions of independent thought, where ideas and topics are tested and discussed by experts in research and critical thinking. But now universities are being hobbled by dark state agencies that require a deluded public to advance their criminal projects.

Dark state agencies advance narrow transnational corporate interests, not national interests, beneath the lies, the Public Relations courtesans, the CIA fabrications, and Pentagon overlords. The propaganda budget for the Pentagon alone is reported to be more than half a billion dollars annually.

Those who seek peace, truth, the rule of international law, as well as democratic political and economic systems, are the unstated enemies of our largely covert governing polities.

Whereas the current form of "globalization" engenders global death and destruction, the unheralded but rational and sane (rather than insane and criminal), version is swept under the carpet in this upside down world where left is right and white is black.

In Sovereign Corporations That Occupy The Commons, I write that

- Advertisement -

The "Fourth World", as defined by Anthony J. Hall in The American Empire And The Fourth World, is a sustainable model of globalization that respects cultural, economic, and environmental pluralism, as it embraces globalized democracy, and the rights of self --determination. It represents trajectories towards Life and the rule of law, but needs to be allied with an effective apparatus of enforcement.

It is this form of globalization that is targeted precisely because it contradicts the current form of dystopian "globalization". But this "forbidden truth", the foundation for international law, is buried beneath the lies and manipulations of imperial agencies.

And the purveyors of these forbidden truths are targeted. Smear campaigns are launched, and careers are torpedoed.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Supported 4   Must Read 3   Well Said 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Western-Imposed Holocaust

Harper Government Destroys Canada's Knowledge Base With A View To Re-Creating "Canada"

Universal Healthcare Dies with a Whimper

Government Propaganda and Media Deception of the Public

Establishment Lies And Crimes Are Leading Us To The Unthinkable

Governing Agencies That Promote War Through Lies And Deceptions Need To Be Held Accountable

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Mark Taliano

Become a Fan
Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 7 fans, 75 articles, 199 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Fake MSM media is now the norm. All mainstream media protects the lies about the Global War On Terrorism.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 4:10:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 3 fans, 2 articles, 10 quicklinks, 470 comments, 24 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Mark Taliano:   New Content

"... in this upside down world where left is right and white is black."

"East is West, left is right,
Up is down, and black is white,
Inside-out, wrong is right,
It's back to front and I'm all uptight."


Back to the Front Ray Davies, the Kinks.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 9:38:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 30 fans, 1 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3559 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The big media personalities are paid big bucks to keep their loyalty to the Deep State intact. Perhaps there should be a salary cap for journalists.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 9:37:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12881 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Why is Harvard Index wrong?


You can read it, they just think that it is wrong or fake.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:40:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3037 comments, 213 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Practically speaking, #FakeNews is official policy - officially, an "office fire" destroyed #Building7 on 9/11. This fake news came from NIST and congress and the white house are not challenging this "fakenews" official report. #NIST.


According to the government, fires, primarily, leveled this building but fires have never before or since destroyed a steel skyscraper
(Image by WTC7.net) Permission Details DMCA

Of course, not much hope for "peace, prosperity, and liberty" when the ("powers that be" - "they had bombs" on 9/11 - Donald Trump) appear satisfied with such make-believe news saturating the United States and the American people, and leading to (endless fabricated wars of fear and terror caused by the "fraudulent justification for a war of aggression") throughout the world in the 21st Century - #Investigate911.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:36:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 3 fans, 2 articles, 10 quicklinks, 470 comments, 24 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

The "official story" is absolutely FAKE NEWS!! A reasonably intelligent 10 year old kid could see it if they looked at it and with an open mind. It is SO OBVIOUS!!!

If only the truth could somehow bust out so nobody could deny it, it would be absolutely the best tool to expose the workings of those behind the scenes / the secret government.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 9:32:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 