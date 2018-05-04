- Advertisement -

Faith is not an excuse, it is a gift. The Religious Conservative Right, in these morally topsy turvy days of Trump, has exchanged a gift for an alibi.

The ecclesiastical crime plays itself out day after day, week after week, month after month. The Religious Right elected a man as President of the United States that is thoroughly shot through with what heretofore would be considered by upright Christians as dire immorality and mechanistic blasphemy. He is demonstrably a liar, a fornicator and an adulterer, among other things. We have never had a President before that was not able to be more socially acceptable than a porn star.

Have we had Liars and fornicators and adulterers as Presidents before -- most probably. However, we have never had a man as publically ethically and morally fallen as Donald Trump"(Someone will probably prove me wrong -- let me make my point.) We have never had a President as publically ethically and morally fallen as Donald Trump that was wholeheartedly embraced by a grossly significant portion of American Christians.

The Christian Right is blaming faith for the horror we are now experiencing -- Trump was chosen by God. This is not faith; it is very simply using faith as an alibi and cover for racism, bigotry, uncontrollable/irrational fear, anger, xenophobia, willful ignorance, rank nationalism, white supremacy or juvenile jingoism. The Christian Right's march to Pennsylvania Avenue with Trump was devoid of love and compassion and empathy and brotherhood and charity and peace. They were not marching to the White House with Jesus -- they were marching with a beast.

- Advertisement -

We are now going through another round of "We need to understand the Trump supporter." How are we, that cling to some bit of goodness, supposed to understand a Trump supporter, especially a Christian Trump supporter? Empirically, I have many Liberal/Progressive friends and acquaintances, it ain't gonna happen.

The proud, red cap wearing voters can prostrate themselves at the altar of the idea and true soul of America and, begging forgiveness for the heresy and social terror they unleashed on this country and its good people, they will be forgiven, maybe. Maybe is the best that can be expected after what we have all been through. What I would be concerned about if I were them is if forgiveness will be forthcoming from the Savior they have so brazenly been denying with their actions, or lack thereof?