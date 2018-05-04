Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Faith Is Not An Excuse

Kevin Tully

From flickr.com: Poster of Mary {MID-289665}
Poster of Mary
(Image by Bradley Weber Photography)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Faith is not an excuse, it is a gift. The Religious Conservative Right, in these morally topsy turvy days of Trump, has exchanged a gift for an alibi.

The ecclesiastical crime plays itself out day after day, week after week, month after month. The Religious Right elected a man as President of the United States that is thoroughly shot through with what heretofore would be considered by upright Christians as dire immorality and mechanistic blasphemy. He is demonstrably a liar, a fornicator and an adulterer, among other things. We have never had a President before that was not able to be more socially acceptable than a porn star.

Have we had Liars and fornicators and adulterers as Presidents before -- most probably. However, we have never had a man as publically ethically and morally fallen as Donald Trump"(Someone will probably prove me wrong -- let me make my point.) We have never had a President as publically ethically and morally fallen as Donald Trump that was wholeheartedly embraced by a grossly significant portion of American Christians.

The Christian Right is blaming faith for the horror we are now experiencing -- Trump was chosen by God. This is not faith; it is very simply using faith as an alibi and cover for racism, bigotry, uncontrollable/irrational fear, anger, xenophobia, willful ignorance, rank nationalism, white supremacy or juvenile jingoism. The Christian Right's march to Pennsylvania Avenue with Trump was devoid of love and compassion and empathy and brotherhood and charity and peace. They were not marching to the White House with Jesus -- they were marching with a beast.

We are now going through another round of "We need to understand the Trump supporter." How are we, that cling to some bit of goodness, supposed to understand a Trump supporter, especially a Christian Trump supporter? Empirically, I have many Liberal/Progressive friends and acquaintances, it ain't gonna happen.

The proud, red cap wearing voters can prostrate themselves at the altar of the idea and true soul of America and, begging forgiveness for the heresy and social terror they unleashed on this country and its good people, they will be forgiven, maybe. Maybe is the best that can be expected after what we have all been through. What I would be concerned about if I were them is if forgiveness will be forthcoming from the Savior they have so brazenly been denying with their actions, or lack thereof?

Kevin is (writing about yourself in the third person (illeism) is a trip) an artist/writer/carpenter and frustrated songwriter living in Johnson City, Texas.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Kevin Tully

(Member since May 15, 2010)


"And lo, they followed a wonton scoundrel all of the ages of the red crown, yet the debauched days were few and the deceived host rose up and made the foul pretender no more. No longer would the land be desolate, woefully ringing with baleful cries. Song returned..." From "The Red Crown" By Franklin Cincinnatus

Submitted on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 4:23:37 PM

Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
