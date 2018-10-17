 
 
Fact checking the Texas Senate debate by Texas Tribune and by Associated Press

Related Topic(s):
Race to the midterms - Texas Host of PBS' .Overheard with Evan Smith,. and CEO of the Texas Tribune Evan Smith joins the table to discuss how this year's midterm elections are shaping up ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS)   Permission   Details   DMCA

We fact check Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke's second debate

BY ALEX SAMUELS AND MATT ZDUN / Texas Tribune

During their second -- and perhaps last -- U.S. Senate debate, Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, went back and forth on a number of issues Tuesday night in San Antonio, including the economy, the impact of the #MeToo movement and civility in politics. The debate got heated at times, and both candidates slung attacks at one another throughout the night. But how much of what they said was true?

Did Cruz invest more than $5 million in Cambridge Analytica?

The candidates opened the debate with a lively back-and-forth over whether Congress should regulate social media content to protect the nation's ballot boxes. But before giving his answer, O'Rourke noted that it was "interesting" Cruz invested more than $5 million in Cambridge Analytica, the data mining firm that used data from millions of Facebook users without their permission.

"He voted against safeguarding the integrity of our election box," O'Rourke said of Texas' junior senator.

It's true Cruz's 2016 campaign relied on Cambridge Analytica for more than $5.8 million in services, according to Federal Election Commission records. However, Cruz previously told the Tribune that his campaign used the firm to assist in data analysis and online advertising and that all data used by the firm "were legally obtained" and "in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations." Cruz said at Tuesday's debate he believes Congress should do more to protect the integrity of the election but added that he didn't believe it was the "government's job to regulate the contents of comments online."

Did O'Rourke vote to support late-term abortions?

Asked whether Texans should expect the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade to get overturned with the newly announced appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, Cruz said he wouldn't speculate -- but he mentioned that O'Rourke has "voted in favor of late-term abortions and taxpayer-funded abortions."

O'Rourke is a longtime supporter of abortion rights. In October 2017, when the U.S. House voted 237-189 to pass Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act -- a measure that effectively banned abortions after 20 weeks -- O'Rourke was one of the (mostly Democratic) no votes.

The measure later died in the Senate.

"Today, Senate Democrats continued their tradition of neglecting moral responsibility and blocked legislation that would put an end to abortions of babies older than five months and provide protections for unborn children capable of feeling pain," Cruz said in a statement at the time. "I am extremely disappointed with today's vote."

Did O'Rourke vote for a $10/barrel tax on every barrel of oil in Texas?

The Cruz campaign has been hitting this issue hard, purchasing billboard advertisements in Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas that read, "Beto O'Rourke wants you to pay 24 more cents per gallon of gas."

This claim goes back to the days of President Barack Obama, who proposed a $10 tax on every barrel of oil, paid for by energy companies, to fund rail and highway projects. When House Republicans in 2016 introduced a resolution opposing the proposal, O'Rourke voted against it. O'Rourke has since defended his vote, saying that he wants to find more ways to fund national infrastructure projects.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007)


Fact checking is crucial. I learned something astounding tonight and that was the fact that Ted Cruz's Presidential campaign paid $5.8 million to Cambridge Analytica. '


Under those circumstances, which most Americans have been quick to forget about, I am still baffled by Facebook's actions getting rid of so many pages pertaining to police brutality in the USA, and you have to wonder what is coming next....


Is this Facebook's way of apologizing for data breaches, to get rid of pages with up to 3.1 million likes who expose police brutality, like the Free Thought Project? Fortunately, they are still online, but crippled without their Facebook presence.


Was Facebook Data Was Used To Sway the Trump Election? - Christopher Wylie Was Facebook data used to sway the 2016 election? Watch as Christopher Wylie, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower, explains how the US government created ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Cambridge House International Inc.) Permission Details DMCA

Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)


I'm not sure how you're still confused about Facebook's activities. At this point, with all that has been reported, it should be pretty clear what they're doing, and what their motivations are.

I'm not here to beat you over the head with this stuff, but I'm sure you know where I'm going. I told you some time ago that everyone who is "relying" on Facebook to maintain a publishing platform or some form of following is going to quickly find themselves losing the whole damned thing and lamenting over all the hours spent building it all.

I must strongly object to the notion that anyone's online mission is "crippled without a Facebook presence". I'm just as equally perplexed by the same notion applied to Google, Twitter, and whole pile of others. They are all replaceable!

We are quite obviously at a crossroad in internet evolution, where more viable ways of accomplishing the same things are emerging, and it's time to abandon the ones who are selling us out and throw them under the bus immediately!

