Fact checking the Texas Senate debate by Texas Tribune and by Associated Press

BY ALEX SAMUELS AND MATT ZDUN / Texas Tribune

During their second -- and perhaps last -- U.S. Senate debate, Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, went back and forth on a number of issues Tuesday night in San Antonio, including the economy, the impact of the #MeToo movement and civility in politics. The debate got heated at times, and both candidates slung attacks at one another throughout the night. But how much of what they said was true?

The candidates opened the debate with a lively back-and-forth over whether Congress should regulate social media content to protect the nation's ballot boxes. But before giving his answer, O'Rourke noted that it was "interesting" Cruz invested more than $5 million in Cambridge Analytica, the data mining firm that used data from millions of Facebook users without their permission.

"He voted against safeguarding the integrity of our election box," O'Rourke said of Texas' junior senator.

It's true Cruz's 2016 campaign relied on Cambridge Analytica for more than $5.8 million in services, according to Federal Election Commission records. However, Cruz previously told the Tribune that his campaign used the firm to assist in data analysis and online advertising and that all data used by the firm "were legally obtained" and "in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations." Cruz said at Tuesday's debate he believes Congress should do more to protect the integrity of the election but added that he didn't believe it was the "government's job to regulate the contents of comments online."

Asked whether Texans should expect the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade to get overturned with the newly announced appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, Cruz said he wouldn't speculate -- but he mentioned that O'Rourke has "voted in favor of late-term abortions and taxpayer-funded abortions."

O'Rourke is a longtime supporter of abortion rights. In October 2017, when the U.S. House voted 237-189 to pass Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act -- a measure that effectively banned abortions after 20 weeks -- O'Rourke was one of the (mostly Democratic) no votes.

The measure later died in the Senate.

"Today, Senate Democrats continued their tradition of neglecting moral responsibility and blocked legislation that would put an end to abortions of babies older than five months and provide protections for unborn children capable of feeling pain," Cruz said in a statement at the time. "I am extremely disappointed with today's vote."

The Cruz campaign has been hitting this issue hard, purchasing billboard advertisements in Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas that read, "Beto O'Rourke wants you to pay 24 more cents per gallon of gas."

This claim goes back to the days of President Barack Obama, who proposed a $10 tax on every barrel of oil, paid for by energy companies, to fund rail and highway projects. When House Republicans in 2016 introduced a resolution opposing the proposal, O'Rourke voted against it. O'Rourke has since defended his vote, saying that he wants to find more ways to fund national infrastructure projects.

