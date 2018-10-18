 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Facebook is Not Your Friend

By Glen Ford

File:No Facebook.svg - Wikipedia
Reprinted from blackagendareport.com

Facebook has become The Great Censor, ready to pull the pages of dissenters that seek to "stir up political debate" in ways that threaten the legitimacy of corporate rule.

"Facebook is indispensable to maintaining the global corporate monopoly on truth -- as is Google."

Facebook has declared war on political dissent. In a rash of purges last week, the behemoth corporation banned 30 pages, with a total of 22 million fans, on the grounds that the accounts were "created to stir up political debate in the US, the Middle East, Russia and the UK." At the top of the list were the anti-police lawlessness pages Cop Block, Filming Cops, The Free Thought Project and Police the Police, with a combined audience of 8.1 million. The other banned pages range across the non-establishment spectrum, from the reactionary Right Wing News, to Punk Rock Libertarians and the pro-marijuana page, Hemp.

These pages are "inauthentic," Facebook claims, because they "use sensational political content" to "drive traffic to their websites." Of course, the New York Times, the Washington Post and virtually every other organ of corporate media also maintain Facebook pages that are designed to "drive traffic to their websites." The daily content of these imperial propagandists is filled with "sensational" stories that are designed to inflame the public, laying the groundwork for endless wars -- most often on evidence that turns out to be fictitious. Yet Facebook has enlisted as "fact-checkers" the same corporate media that vouched for the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, spread lies about Viagra-fueled mass rape by Muammar Gaddafi's soldiers in Libya, and continue to mask the U.S. alliance with al Qaida fighters in Syria. These same corporate "news" organs have treated allegations of Russian collusion with Trump during the 2016 elections as fact -- without a shred of evidence -- in order to whip up a new Cold War.

"At the top of the list were the anti-police lawlessness pages Cop Block, Filming Cops, The Free Thought Project and Police the Police."

Polls have long showed that the U.S. public -- of all racial and political shades -- no longer believes the corporate media version of reality, which almost routinely turns out to be false, and which Black people have always known to be false. This crisis of legitimacy for the ruling class and its media organs became acute in 2016, when the wildly unpredictable Donald Trump seemed to threaten the gentlemen's agreement between the two corporate parties on regime change warfare and so-called free trade. Barely a week after Trump's surprise victory at the polls, outgoing President Barack Obama, on a visit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, called for the imposition of a standardized version of truth.

"Because in an age where there's so much active misinformation and its packaged very well and it looks the same when you see it on a Facebook page or you turn on your television," said Obama. "If everything seems to be the same and no distinctions are made, then we won't know what to protect." Or, as he put it later in an interview with David Letterman: "One of the biggest challenges that we have to our democracy is the degree to which we do not share a common baseline of facts."

Obama was calling for censorship of the Internet, and for corporate media to reassert its ideological supremacy in defense of the ruling order. The "danger" was not to democracy, but to the legitimacy of the corporate rule.

"Barack Obama, on a visit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, called for the imposition of a standardized version of truth.

A week after Obama's remarks in Germany, the Washington Post published the first salvo in the censorship offensive, with an article titled, "Russian propaganda effort helped spread 'fake news' during election, experts say." The "experts" were anonymous members of a shadowy organization called Prop-or-Not, whose identities the Post insisted on concealing. The Prop-or-Not list slandered 200 web sites, including many of the best left-wing addresses on the web, as "witting or unwitting" dupes of Russia. Black Agenda Report had the distinction of being the only Black-owned site on the list.

Facebook was dragooned into the censorship frenzy under relentless pressure from Democrats in Congress, who dutifully embraced the role of chief warmongers when Trump started making noises about improving relations with the Russians. Fully two-thirds of Americans are active monthly Facebook users who assumed that the service's constant invitations to share what's on their minds included political thought. Not any more. Mark Zuckerberg's behemoth, that began as a student social networking service at Harvard 14 years ago, is now valued conservatively at $140 billion and claims to reach 2.23 billion monthly active worldwide users, 214 million in the United States. Facebook is indispensable to maintaining the global corporate monopoly on truth -- as is Google, another mega-monopoly of the Internet. Both have joined the censorship project in defense of empire in decline.

"Google has rigged its algorithms to hide blacklisted sites during web searches, resulting in decreased visitation of up to 75 percent."

An internal Google document assessed that: "In response to public outcries about the accessibility of unsavory and harmful content, tech firms have been adjusting their software to make it harder to stumble upon it." The firm was talking about itself, and the "public" it is responding to is actually the capitalist ruling class, seeking to regain legitimacy through censorship. Google has rigged its algorithms to hide blacklisted sites during web searches, resulting in decreased visitation of up to 75 percent. They are strangling the Left, including Black Agenda Report.

Facebook has signed on to the new Cold War, under the ruse of protecting U.S. elections from Russian interference. "We're excited to launch a new partnership with the Atlantic Council, which has a stellar reputation looking at innovative solutions to hard problems." In the real world, the Council is the global public relations and think tank resource for NATO, the U.S.-led military alliance, funded by the whole constellation of war industries. Facebook has outsourced its censorship project to the Deep State.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Glen Ford is aveteran of Black radio, television, print and Internet news and commentary. He is executive editor of BlackAgendaReport.com and was co-founder of BlackCommentator.com.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Devil's Advocate

(I'm just gonna keep saying it...)

Facebook is definitely not your friend. Neither is Google, or any other site that has been selling you out as their business model.

They've all gotten rich from the marketing of your information, and YOU've been giving it to them, out of misdirected trust, and without question. The services may be "free", but YOU have been the "product", and your privacy and security have been the "cost".

Now that these companies are huge, and have achieved a virtual monopoly in each of their realms (search, social web, social phone, etc.), they're taking your tax dollars from your government to spy on YOU (PRISM), and be administrators for an unconstitutional State censorship movement, abusing the power YOU have given them.

When push came to shove, instead of having YOUR back, they sold you out again, to your government. Free Speech is now part of the cost, along with the hours of hard work by many who have fallen victim to this illegal collusion between government and corporate factions.

These companies say they can do what they want, because they're "private entities", and not subject to the Constitution, yet they're getting paid with Public Money (and tax breaks) to spy on and censor the Public FOR THE GOVERNMENT, and hand over your information to them at their request. (Information that YOU willingly gave them, with no oversight.)

So, they're acting as another arm of the government. I'd say, the "private company" ship has sailed away long ago, and it's time for the users to jump out.

Stop using these sites and their services. Block their trackers from your computers. Let them choke to death from lack of revenue. They can all be replaced. Start using better tools for social networking, file sharing, and communication.

John Peebles

It wasn't a problem for the Left when they were censoring conservatives. Now it's clear the Book is censoring everyone who has an opinion. What more obvious NPC meme can you push? Think the same as the others, take your Soma, and don't dare to think differently. Book won't even tolerate liberal positions outside the bland corporate mask of conformity foisted on users.

Independence of thought is targetted. First it was those unpopular on the Left, which Zuckerberg and the Left champion to the exclusion of free speech. And y'all went along with it, thinking what was bad for conservatives was good for you.

Not so fast Bucko. Those on the Right were the trial balloon and the censorship got through so it expanded to include everyone who presents an opinion threatening to the total domination of opinion exercised in Book's self-anointed anonymous censors. Like bureaucrats in the European Parliament--not a one elected--they dictate how the people under their dominion live, think, what they eat, what they say, everything.

Countries like Italy, Hungary, and Poland are abandoning the EU. The trend is to resist the Left's totalitarianism.

Dismantling the economy, dumbing us down, poisoning us with vaccines, all these are part of the wider push to weaken the human race. Then I guess they think we'll submit to our corporate masters.

We are split far less, the people, than they'd have us believe. Are we really so different? We share many of the same values, not all, but were not automatons like the Chinese slaving away at Apple's work camps 14 hours a day. We demand our rights and no corporation can take them. Big Tech worships AI gods in place of the real thing. They curse our humanity, want us at war with each other, want all of us to submit to 3rdworld-ification as they build their Elysium and cancer machines. Every economic reset --like the one coming--ends up with them getting richer.

Express your opinions non-violently. Understand that divisiveness can be overcome but not in the 2D fantasy world of 1's and 0's where individual identity is sacrificed for the good of our corporate masters.

