Facebook Whistleblower Testimony Sparks Encore Presentation of the 9th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival

Encore Sign
(Image by Allen School)   Details   DMCA

The Facebook Whistleblower congressional testimony has once again focused national attention on the importance of whistleblowers to society. Due to these extraordinary times and our overall audience responses, we are broadcasting an "encore presentation" of this year's Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival on October 20 - 24, 2021. Highlights include Pillar Award for Lifetime Achievement to Daniel Ellsberg, a posthumous Pillar Award to Mike Gravel (D-AK) for placing the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record, and the 2nd Annual Shaw-Marvin Award to Reality Winner for exposing foreign interference in U.S. Elections.

The Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival, the world's first and only festival by whistleblowers, for whistleblowers (advocates and journalists), is happy to announce an encore presentation of the 2021 festival. This is your last chance to catch the award-winning films and unique journalistic panels celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Pentagon Papers and rise of investigative journalism. The encore presentation will run Wednesday, October 20 through Sunday, October 24, 2021.

ACORN 8 and the Society of Professional Journalists (DC Chapter) presented this year's Whistleblower Summit featuring over 40 films and panel presentations, including a keynote speech by Daniel Ellsberg. The encore presentation will be hosted on Film Festival Flix, a streaming platform that partners with film festivals powering a curated virtual experience. Patrons will be able to stream the 2021 official selections on the FilmFestivalFlix.com website or through their TV and mobile apps.

It's the Encore Presentation of the Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival at a fraction of the costs. Join us again on October 20-24 for only $24.95 (a $150 value).

mfestivalflix.com/Whistleblower/Purchase-Tickets/

This year's feature film presentation was The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers. Other films focus on the student-debt crisis, violence in Chicago, systemic racism, and much, much more. We are also pleased to announce our partial slate of films for the 9th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival.

These feature, documentary and short films epitomize the civil rights, human rights or social justice themes of the Whistleblower Summit:

Film Title and Directors

Chicago: America's Hidden War, Daylight Supreme

Sallie Mae Not: Exposing The Student Loan Scam, Michael Camoin

Oversight, Michael Skinner and Jon Michael Shink

Next Page  1  |  2

Michael McCray is a public interest advocate who combats racism and corruption in the government and other institutions which deprive individuals of their basic civil rights, human rights and constitutional liberties.
 

Michael McCray

  New Content

The Whistleblower Summit and Film Festival was recognized as a "Best Festival" for innovation in Arts, Film & Culture from FestForums (2019). The "Best of the Fests," is an award ceremony recognizing North America's leading festivals. This conference awarded winners from three festival types: Arts, Film & Culture, Food & Beverages, and Music.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 at 9:59:08 PM

