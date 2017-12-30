Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Facebook Says it is Deleting Accounts at the Direction of the U.S. and Israeli Governments

By       Message Glenn Greenwald       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/30/17

From youtube.com: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook creator {MID-219511}
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook creator
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
IN SEPTEMBER OF LAST YEAR, we noted that Facebook representatives were meeting with the Israeli Government to determine which Facebook accounts of Palestinians should be deleted on the ground that they constitute "incitement." The meetings -- called for and presided over by one of the most extremist and authoritarian Israeli officials, its pro-settlement Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked -- came after Israel threatened Facebook that its failure to voluntarily comply with Israeli deletion orders would result in the enactment of laws requiring Facebook to do so, upon pain of being severely fined or even blocked in the country.

The predictable results of those meetings are now clear and well-documented. Ever since, Facebook has been on a censorship rampage against Palestinian activists who protest the decades-long, illegal Israeli occupation, all directed and determined by Israeli officials. Indeed, Israeli officials have been publicly boasting about how obedient Facebook is when it comes to Israeli censorship orders:

"Shortly after news broke earlier this month of the agreement between the Israeli government and Facebook, Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said Tel Aviv had submitted 158 requests to the social media giant over the previous four months asking it to remove content it deemed 'incitement.' She said Facebook had granted 95 percent of the requests."

She's right. The submission to Israeli dictates is hard to overstate: as the New York Times put it in December of last year: "Israeli security agencies monitor Facebook and send the company posts they consider incitement. Facebook has responded by removing most of them."

What makes this censorship particularly consequential is that "96 percent of Palestinians said their primary use of Facebook was for following news." That means that Israeli officials have virtually unfettered control over a key communications forum of Palestinians.

In the weeks following those Facebook/Israel meetings, reported The Independent, "the activist collective Palestinian Information Centre reported that at least 10 of their administrators' accounts for their Arabic and English Facebook pages -- followed by more than two million people -- have been suspended, seven of them permanently, which they say is a result of new measures put in place in the wake of Facebook's meeting with Israel." Last March, Facebook briefly shut down the Facebook page of the political party, Fatah, followed by millions, "because of an old photo posted of former leader Yasser Arafat holding a rifle."

Go to The Intercept to read the rest of this article.

 

Glenn Greenwald is one of three co-founding editors of The Intercept. He is a journalist, constitutional lawyer, and author of four New York Times best-selling books on politics and law. His most recent book, No Place (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Devil's Advocate

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 889 comments


  New Content

I've been commenting about this for a while now. When platforms get too big and important, the powers they've achieved are subject to be usurped by the PTB, and used against your interests, when you fail to demand better from them.

How far will Facebook, Google, Twitter, and others have to go before people wake up and start boycotting them?? There is no better way to address this.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 at 10:56:37 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 146 articles, 3215 quicklinks, 13495 comments, 180 diaries


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

I just posted Glen's article to FB and encourage others to do likewise.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 at 11:08:02 PM

Devil's Advocate

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 889 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Far better to post it everywhere except Facebook, and encourage others to stop using it. See where I'm going with this?

FB will likely inhibit wide circulation of such a post anyway.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 at 12:16:52 AM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 146 articles, 3215 quicklinks, 13495 comments, 180 diaries


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content
Actually, just testing the post to see what happens.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 at 1:40:05 AM

Devil's Advocate

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 889 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Is it just what I'm seeing, or is every comment being auto-italicized?

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 at 12:18:08 AM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 146 articles, 3215 quicklinks, 13495 comments, 180 diaries


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content
I'm seeing it too.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 at 12:58:29 AM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 146 articles, 3215 quicklinks, 13495 comments, 180 diaries


  New Content

That Zuckerberg, with a net worth of $72B, so willingly bends over for Nuts 'n Yayhoo clearly reveals that he has the spine of a jellyfish (following nicely in Trump's footsteps). The full article on The Intercept is a bit longer and worth the read.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 at 11:06:09 PM

