OpEdNews Op Eds

Facebook Meddles in the 2018 Midterm Elections

From commons.wikimedia.org: Social Media today {MID-318646}
Social Media today
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
On October 11, Facebook announced the removal of 559 pages and 251 accounts from its service, accusing the account holders of "spam and coordinated inauthentic behavior."

The purged users stand accused of posting "massive amounts of content " to drive traffic to their websites" with suspicious "timing ahead of US midterm elections."

Facebook admits to "legitimate reasons" for such behavior -- "it's the bedrock of fundraising campaigns and grassroots organizations." Not to mention the operations of CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and a bunch of other users/pages which weren't purged.

Facebook also admits that it has previously "enforced this policy against many Pages, Groups and accounts created to stir up political debate ..."

In other words, Facebook's administrators are meddling in politics -- including the 2018 US midterm elections -- in the name of preventing meddling in politics.

Who benefits from the meddling? It doesn't seem to fall along "left/right" lines in particular. The victims come from across the political spectrum -- from Reverb Press on the left, to Right Wing News on the right, to the libertarian Free Thought Project -- some with millions of Facebook followers.

The primary thread connecting victims of the purge seems to be that they are critics and/or opponents of the American political "mainstream" or "establishment."

In a sense, this is nothing new. Even before Internet "social media," the old guard "mainstream media" tended to draw fairly narrow lines on either side of the perceived political "center" or "consensus" and avoid coloring (or publishing e.g. reader letters that colored) very far outside those lines. One might support or oppose a tax increase, or even a particular tax, but opposing taxation in general? Why, that was just crazy and not worthy of consideration -- or of column inches.

The Internet and social media threatened to change that. In fact, they DID change that ... for a little while, at any rate. But now Facebook, Twitter et al. are part of the establishment, and they're starting to act like it.

How can we fight that trend?

Some would have us classify social media as "public utilities" or something of the sort and regulate them as such. But who would regulate them? The very establishment in question.

On the other hand, it's becoming clear that these companies are already looking more and more like extensions of the state -- and the establishment the state serves -- than like bona fide "private sector" actors.

What is to be done? From where I sit, the only real option is to see if the next generation of "social media" -- sites/services like Diaspora, Mastodon, Minds, MeWe, Gab, et al. -- can supersede Facebook and Twitter in the same way that Facebook and Twitter superseded print and television news and the more centralized/static site model of the older Internet.

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

BFalcon

Let us define meddling.

Trying to influence elections or preventing the influence is not meddling.

Meddling is interfering in a way that is not supposed to happen.

So, if an editor blocks an article from being published it is not meddling.

If CIA does, it is.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 12:47:29 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

The reason it is "meddling" if the CIA does it is that the CIA is part of, and acts on behalf of, the (or at least a) regime.

Facebook and Twitter have been acting under US regime pressure for several years on everything from "suppress the accounts of anyone we call a terrorist" to "pretend that some cheesy Facebook ads changed the outcome of the 2016 presidential election." At what point are they de facto regime organs?

It's hardly a novel assertion that the corporations and the ruling class are in bed with each other.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 1:17:37 PM

BFalcon

Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

If you are right, yes.

However, it is not certain that those companies are de facto regime organs yet.

Let us be cautious.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 9:37:46 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

I've tried to be cautious on exactly that metric.


The question is, at what point can we say they've been de facto, if not formally, "nationalized" to the extent that they are acting as state censors?


Over time I've tried to be understanding of the pressures that the state puts them under.


First it was "we want you to delete the accounts of organizations we've declared to be terrorist groups." Which sounds reasonable and which I didn't pay a GREAT deal of attention to, except that it did seem a bit like the camel's nose under the tent. Some organizations that the US government deems "terrorist groups," other regimes do not (Hezbollah and Hamas, for example). Why should Facebook and Twitter be required to enforce the US State Department's line on that?


Then it was "election meddling." But not all election meddling, just some "foreign" election meddling. The National Endowment for Democracy's entire JOB is meddling in foreign elections on behalf of US interests, but their Twitter and Facebook pages are still up. Foreign state media like RT comes under scrutiny, but not US or US-sponsored state media like National Public Radio, Radio Free Europe/Radio Free Liberty, Armed Forces Radio Network, etc.


Then it was "extremism" of all kinds, as defined by the American ruling class establishment. I dislike Alex Jones intensely, but he was banned under political pressure, not because those companies disliked the amount of traffic and the number of advertising eyes he put on their services.


Now it's back to "election meddling," but not Russian election meddling, "election meddling" of the type that, say, OpEdNews does -- producing/promoting content that the establishment doesn't much care for or want eyeballs on during election cycles. And it seems to be less a matter of pressure than a matter of Facebook et al. deciding to throw in the towel and just become regime organs.


If Facebook and Twitter decide -- voluntarily or under pressure -- to be the censorship arm of the US government, I'm not going to pretend they're still "private sector" actors. And I think we are either at or past that line.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 11:12:12 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to BFalcon:   New Content

By only allowing the "approved" viewpoints, Facebook is interfering with the political process. They're literally trying to polarize public opinion, which should be formed from hearing ALL viewpoints.

Not only is Facebook doing this, after using your data to get where it is, they're doing it for your government, and taking your tax dollars for that and their participation in PRISM.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 6:05:32 PM

BFalcon

Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

Nobody is obliged to publish "all viewpoints".

My decision not to publish your opinion is my freedom of speech.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 9:39:14 PM

Joe Peterson

  New Content

Decentralized platforms like Mastodon and Minds are the way forward. And more people will be looking to services like Before the Ban (beforetheban.com) to protect the online content they already have before the establishment platforms (Facebook, Twitter) start cracking the whip even more.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 5:00:22 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Joe Peterson:   New Content

Agreed! The idea that we could somehow "regulate" what these companies are doing (for a government that absolutely wants them to do it!) is, at best, wishful thinking.

The only way we're going to have proper social networking, file sharing, and communication services that are free of spying, data mining, and censorship, is through systems that simply can't track you or mine your data.

As long as we allow some capitalist company to act as a central body to collect, dispense and possess our info, the present scenario will exist, and grow.

Encryption, decentralization, and ownership control are the keys to the future!

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 6:37:25 PM

