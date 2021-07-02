 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/2/21

Facebook Gives the Most Dangerous Extremists a Free Pass

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

SWAT team prepared %284132135578%29.
SWAT team prepared %284132135578%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Oregon Department of Transportation)   Details   Source   DMCA

Facebook, USA Today reports, "is asking some U.S. users whether they may have been exposed to extremist content, or if they are worried that someone they know might be becoming an extremist."

The pop-ups are part of something called The Redirect Initiative, which attempts to "combat violent extremism and dangerous organizations by redirecting hate and violence-related search terms towards resources, education, and outreach groups that can help."

The Redirect Initiative sounds like something that could be a valuable public service if Facebook was serious about fighting extremism. But that's obviously not the case.

Only the least popular and least powerful extremists need worry that they'll be targeted by Facebook. The company actively coddles and cuddles up to the most powerful, violent, and deadly extremist groups on the planet: Governments.

Facebook's Community Standards on "Dangerous Individuals and Organizations" divides extremist groups into three tiers. The top tier includes "entities that engage in serious offline harms -- including organizing or advocating for violence against civilians, repeatedly dehumanizing or advocating for harm against people based on protected characteristics, or engaging in systematic criminal operations."

And yet the US Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement -- two groups explicitly organized for violence against civilians -- maintain active Facebook pages on which they publicly advocate for, and openly celebrate, their depredations with nary an objection from the company.

The US Internal Revenue Service -- a protection racket no different in principle from any other "nice income you got there, be a shame if anything happened to it" criminal scheme -- also uses Facebook without negative consequence.

Oh, Facebook will come down hard on a government or government-affiliated actor now and then, but only if that government or individual has managed to get on the wrong side of the political establishments Facebook itself supports and caters to.

Domestically, Donald Trump is the obvious example, and not a terribly sympathetic one.

Abroad, regimes and state actors who find themselves at odds with the regimes controlling Facebook's most profitable markets may face bans or "Facebook jail" for activities the company considers "legitimate" when the US or EU (for example) engages in them.

Facebook's claimed opposition to extremism isn't a principled stand against violence, hate, or criminal activity. It's performance art, virtue signaling, and propaganda in service to the extremist groups Facebook endorses and willingly works with -- with opposition to those extremist groups itself often falsely labeled "extremism," or at least "misinformation."

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 301 fans, 2678 articles, 5324 quicklinks, 6874 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

We have bad government because of a bad system that allows too much power from a corrupt media, owned by the biggest transnational corporations, and because our constitution has created a highly un-democratic election system, with dangerously anti-democratic gerrymandering and politicians who stay in power far too long. We also have an insanely archaic and bad for democracy senate. Unfortunately, I don't believe there's a way to end the senate's existence.

If someone uses an icicle to stab someone, that doesn't make water bad.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 2, 2021 at 12:51:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 