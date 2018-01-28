Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

FDA Imminent Health Hazard Petition to Revoke and Rescind Aspartame's Approval, Filed 1/27/18

By       Message Dr. Betty Martini       (Page 1 of 7 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/28/18

Author 8816
- Advertisement -


Dr Woodrow Monte - Aspartame - Methanol a chemical trojan horse [short version] Celia Farber of Radio Free Science interviews Dr. Woodrow Monte about Aspartame. Full source interview: radiofreescience.podbea n.com/2012/06/29/radio-free-sc ience-062912/ P
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Itsinheredotorg)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Dr. Joseph Thomas of the FDA recently wrote to me to the effect that if there has been something new since 2002, we can file again our request for ban on aspartame. They completely disregarded the Imminent Health Hazard petition sent to them in 2007. Here is the recent report exposing how FDA lies and violates the law:

click here Carcinogen_Aspartame-Causing-Birth-Defects_Aspartame-Class-Action-Suits-180122-719.html

Dr. Thomas' email to me is at the bottom of this post.

- Advertisement -

Of course, scientific peer reviewed studies have continued and almost 100% of them show problems. FDA has not even replied to the ones prior to that time. Taken from the" US Right To Know" petition to FDA here are just some of the studies:

Scientific References

[1] Soffritti M, Belpoggi F, Degli Esposti D, Lambertini L, Tibaldi E, Rigano A. First experimental demonstration of the multipotential carcinogenic effects of aspartame administered in the feed to Sprague-Dawley rats. Environ Health Perspect. 2006 Mar; 114(3):379-85. PMID: 16507461. (article)

- Advertisement -

[2] Soffritti M, Belpoggi F, Tibaldi E, Esposti DD, Lauriola M. Life-span exposure to low doses of aspartame beginning during prenatal life increases cancer effects in rats. Environ Health Perspect. 2007 Sep; 115(9):1293-7. PMID: 17805418. (article)

[3] Soffritti M et al. Aspartame administered in feed, beginning prenatally through life span, induces cancers of the liver and lung in male Swiss mice. Am J Ind Med. 2010 Dec; 53(12):1197-206. PMID: 20886530. (abstract / article)

[4] Schernhammer ES, Bertrand KA, Birmann BM, Sampson L, Willett WC, Feskanich D., Consumption of artificial sweetener and sugar-containing soda and risk of lymphoma and leukemia in men and women. Am J Clin Nutr. 2012 Dec; 96(6):1419-28. PMID: 23097267. (abstract / article)

[5] Soffritti M1, Padovani M, Tibaldi E, Falcioni L, Manservisi F, Belpoggi F., The carcinogenic effects of aspartame: The urgent need for regulatory re-evaluation. Am J Ind Med. 2014 Apr; 57(4):383-97. doi: 10.1002/ajim.22296. Epub 2014 Jan 16. (abstract / article)

[6] Olney JW, Farber NB, Spitznagel E, Robins LN. Increasing brain tumor rates: is there a link to aspartame? J Neuropathol Exp Neurol. 1996 Nov; 55(11):1115-23. PMID: 8939194. (abstract)

[7] Azad, Meghan B., et al. Nonnutritive sweeteners and cardio metabolic health: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials and prospective cohort studies. CMAJ July 17, 2017 vol. 189 no. 28 doi: 10.1503/cmaj.161390 (abstract / article)

- Advertisement -

[8] Fowler SP. Low-calorie sweetener use and energy balance: Results from experimental studies in animals, and large-scale prospective studies in humans. Physiol Behav. 2016 Oct 1; 164(Pt. B):517-23. doi: 10.1016/j.physbeh.2016.04.047. Epub 2016 Apr 26. (abstract)

[9] Vyas A et al. Diet Drink Consumption And The Risk of Cardiovascular Events: A Report from The Women's Health Initiative. J Gen Intern Med. 2015 Apr; 30(4):462-8. doi: 10.1007/s11606-014-3098-0. Epub 2014 Dec 17. (abstract / article)

[10] Matthew P. Pase, PhD; Jayandra J. Himali, PhD; Alexa S. Beiser, PhD; Hugo J. Aparicio, MD; Claudia L. Satizabal, PhD; Ramachandran S. Vasan, MD; Sudha Seshadri, MD; Paul F. Jacques, DSc. Sugar and Artificially Sweetened Beverages and the Risks of Incident Stroke and Dementia. A Prospective Cohort Study. Stroke. 2017 April; STROKEAHA.116.016027 (abstract / article)

[11] Yang M et al. Alzheimer's Disease and Methanol Toxicity (Part 1): Chronic Methanol Feeding Led to Memory Impairments and Tau Hyperphosphorylation in Mice. J Alzheimer's Dis. 2014 Apr 30. (abstract)

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Betty Martini for over 20 years is the founder of the worldwide volunteer force, Mission Possible World Health International, which is committed to removing aspartame from our food supply. She has an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree for (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Aspartame Major Cause of Alzheimer's & Dementia - Hearsay: I Hear What You're Saying

Proof that the FDA Lies About Aspartame and Violated the Law Ever Since Rumsfeld Forced FDA Approval

Trump's Bizarre Obsession with Diet Coke reveals major medical problems. What a dozen Diet Cokes can do to your brain!

Hawaii Ban Aspartame Bill Ends in Political Paralysis

Egregious Outrage: FDA Fights Rescinding Aspartame Approval...the Neurotoxic Carcinogenic Artificial Sweetener

Catastrophe! More FDA Lies about Advantame/Aspartame as "Harmless"!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Betty Martini

Become a Fan
Author 8816

(Member since Nov 25, 2007), 11 articles, 46 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
The truly worst crime committed by FDA was the sealing of the teratology studies that showed neural tube defects, spinal bifida and cleft palate for starters. I would not even known about them had not the FDA's own Jerome Bressler when he retired pleaded with me to find these studies and add them back to his Bressler Report because people were using this poison without knowing what they could do to their babies and the horrors aspartame can cause.

(Warning: this video contains grim and graphic photos of children born with birth defects caused by aspartame)



All Diet Drinks With Aspartame: If You Are Planning A Pregnancy Don't Drink Them... Take a look at page battles Coke vs. Pepsi on Abicte. - Make Your Vote! Get to know the opinion of others. A lot of photos, videos and discussions. abicte.com/info/331 ---
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Stephanie Bs) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 28, 2018 at 5:15:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 