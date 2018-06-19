Power of Story Send a Tweet        
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb Could Rescind Aspartame Approval, or Could Continue Regulatory Failures and Genocide

By Dr. Betty Martini

FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb Addresses Drug Prices, Tobacco And Opioids | CNBC CNBC's Meg Tirrell sits down with FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb to discuss priorities in health care initiatives. ? Subscribe to CNBC: ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNBC)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Over the past year, I have filed several vital communications directed to Dr. Joseph Thomas, FDA's Office of Food Additive Safety and FDA liaison to ILSI low calorie sweeteners committee. These include most notably 2 Petitions to consider Aspartame as an Imminent Health Hazard, both of which were ignored and/or responded to with utter and trivial intransigence.

ILSI is an industry front organization, which should have no connections whatsoever to the proper regulatory functions of the FDA. ILSI was founded in 1978 by Coca Cola's Scientific and Regulatory Affairs Leader, Alex Malaspina, and continues to advocate for the soft drink industry, with little regard for the well being of the public, according to an article by the US Right to Know Project. Their influence has also reached out to include the European Food Safety Authority. ILSI gives research funds to pre-arranged research "studies," conducted by those who will say aspartame is safe, in advance of the contrived and phony "research."

se.com/general96/aspartame-letter-to-fda-director.html

Out of frustration and also to ratchet up the effort, I decided to write a cordial and frank letter to Dr. Scott Gottlieb M.D., appointed FDA Commissioner by Donald Trump. Here is my letter to Dr. Gottlieb, both emailed and sent by postal service several weeks ago. He has yet to respond, but I am always hopeful and willing to give a new FDA Commissioner a chance to do the right thing, and always happy to educate those who might not know all there is to know about this neurotoxic carcinogenic causer of birth defects, the artificial sweetener called ASPARTAME. Here is the letter to Donald Trump's FDA Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb:

CommissionerFDA@fda.hhs.gov

Scott Gottlieb, M.D.
U. S. Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, Maryland 20993
June 11, 2018

Dear Doctor Gottlieb:

For many obvious and long standing reasons, I have been trying to get aspartame banned for decades. I am sending you a copy of my last letter to Dr. Joseph Thomas.

No matter which way you turn in examining aspartame, there are multiple levels of corruption. As evidenced in my letter to Dr. Thomas, aspartame was never proven safe. The victim or doctor or activist usually writes their Senator or Congressman. He or she writes the FDA, who then sends back propaganda of the ilk of what I mentioned in the letter to Dr. Thomas. The legislator then writes the person back saying this is what the FDA said.

The problem with all of this rigmarole is that it is all based on lies. There is no truth to it whatsoever.

Aspartame was never proven safe and was marketed through the political chicanery of Don Rumsfeld with the help of President Reagan who wrote an executive order that prevented FDA Commissioner Dr. Jeri Goyan from signing the revoked petition for approval into law.

I have spoken to Dr. Goyan's wife who told me, and wrote, that a member of Reagan's Transition team called at 3:00 AM and fired him so he could not sign the petition. She knew about the Executive Order which has now been made to disappear.

We have the testimony of FDA scientist Dr. Adrian Gross, who did a great deal of the investigation saying aspartame is on the market illegally. He wrote that aspartame violated the Delaney Amendment, because it caused brain tumors and brain cancer without a shadow of a doubt. He said the FDA should never have been able to set an allowable daily intake and "if the FDA violates its own laws who is left to protect the people?" See the congressional records on my web site, www.mpwhi.com

It's all a matter of public record.

photo: Picture of Dr. M. Soffritti (Director General of the Ramazzini Foundation) and Dr. Betty Martini at the Mt. Sinai Medical School, where he received the prestigious Irving J. Selikoff Award. New study with low doses released again showing (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

