I wish to pose a series of questions:

Why has Trump fired the man who caused him to be elected by keeping the investigation into the link between Trumps' campaign and Russia a secret until after he was elected?

Why did Comey lie about the Clinton emails as being pertinent and involving hundreds and thousands of documents implying many were classified when he had not even examined them?

Why did he feel compelled to hurt Clinton by rushing to investigate with zero evidence of wrongdoing and making the investigation public while hiding the much older and more serious investigation into the Trump/Russia ties?

Why did Trump claim he did not know his campaign's ties to Russia were being investigated when he had already fired two men for improper connections and lying about it?

Paul Mantafort lied about payments from pro-Russian parties; fired. Michael Flynn lied to Pence: fired. Comey lied to Trump? Fired! Were they fired to provide scapegoats to blame?

Trump credits Attorney General Sessions for recommending firing Comey for lying, but Sessions recused himself from the Russian investigation because he had been lying under oath about his conversations with Russian officials. How is anyone expected to believe that the instigator was Sessions, himself a target of the investigation?

Why did Comey help elect Trump, then continue to imply there was evidence of wrong-doing by his staff? Was it to redeem himself or to mask his guilt?

Why did Trump at first keep Comey on? Was it a reward for helping him get elected? Is he now fired as a punishment for pursing the Russian connection?

Why did Trump use Comey''s misstatements about the Clinton emails as a reason to fire him when Trump had praised him for the way he handled it previously after it helped elect him?

Why is Trump not aware that when Nixon fired Archibald Cox, who was investigating a "third-rate burglary at Watergate" that it only made matters worse, as he was ultimately forced to resign for covering up?

What will happen if Trump appoints a new director who then quashes the investigation?

Will that not look like a cover up?

What will happen if the new director continues the investigation?

