FBI's Comey: lies and more lies....

      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/4/17

From commons.wikimedia.org: James Comey
James Comey
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))
The friendly face of the Deep State

Monday, James Comey, head of the FBI and kept on by Trump, said that the idea that his public disclosure that Clinton was being investigated a week before the election, made him "nauseous." But he defended the disclosure on the basis that to do otherwise would be concealment, and that would have been catastrophic. He did not specify the catastrophe, but we can conclude it would have meant that Hillary Clinton would have been elected, since until the disclosure she was well ahead and an ABC poll found that 1 in 3 likely voters were "less likely to vote for Clinton" based on the news she was being investigated. 1 of 3 voters is 40 million; so if only 1 in 400 had decided NOT to vote for her, that was enough to swing the election.

Full disclosure: I despise not only Comey but Clinton as well. In this expose I will show that Comey's pain at the suggestion his actions affected the election are horsepucky, and that his defense of not being able to stomach a concealment is bullshit. I use their terms in their analytical sense.

The facts:

1. The Trump campaign has been under investigation since July, 2016.

2. This was not publicly revealed until March 20, 2017

3. In defending his decision to reveal the Clinton investigation (based on emails he had not examined) but not the Trump investigation he gave a classic excuse:"Mr. Comey's plan was to tell Congress that the F.B.I. had received new evidence and was reopening its investigation into Hillary Clinton, the presidential front-runner. The move would violate the policies of an agency that does not reveal its investigations or do anything that may influence an election. But Mr. Comey had declared the case closed, and he believed he was obligated to tell Congress that had changed....

FBI's Comey Defends 2016 Decision on Hillary Email, Warns of Russia Threat

FBI Director James Comey said Wednesday it made him feel "mildly nauseous" to think he had an impact on the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but that he had no choice but to announce just days before the vote that the agency had reopened a probe into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's emails.

Comey told the Senate Judiciary Committee that one reason for the FBI's renewed interest in Clinton's emails ahead of the Nov. 8election was that investigators had found emails, some of which were classified, forwarded by Clinton's assistant Huma Abedin to her husband who was not authorized to see such information.

It was Comey's most impassioned defense yet of his decision to tell Congress in a letter last October that the FBI had uncovered a new trove of Clinton-related emails, an announcement that angered Democrats.

Clinton said on Tuesday that her election bid was derailed in part by Comey's announcement about the renewed probe of her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. She also said her bid to defeat Republican Donald Trump was damaged by the WikiLeaks release of her campaign chairman John Podesta's emails, allegedly stolen by Russian hackers.

Comey told the Senate panel he felt he had to speak out last year about the email probe because he had repeatedly told Congress the investigation was over.

"To not speak about it would require an act of concealment in my view," Comey said. "Concealing, in my view, would be catastrophic."

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


Jame' Comey claims he had to disclose the Clinton investigation and the suggestion it affected the election makes him sick. At the same time, he disclosed only 2 weeks ago that Trump was under investigation since more than 3 months before the election. I call him out for his hypocrisy as a tool of the Deep State, which now owns Donald Trump, whom it selected by crushing Clinton while protecting Trump, and is now owned by the Deep State.

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 3:04:53 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Thanks, Dale. The best response I have is an earlier post click here

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8:47:50 PM

Randy Moor

Author 54820

(Member since Oct 18, 2010)


Dale, thanks for collecting all the relevant info and presenting it clearly and convincingly. It is the most compelling discussion I have seen on the subject and it clears up some prior confusion for me.

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8:57:43 PM

PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)


So ... the fact that Republican secretaries of state, including in critical swing states like Michigan, misused the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program to illegally strike a couple million voters with common names like James Washington and Pedro Rodriguez from the rolls, without checking their middle names or dates of birth, had nothing to do with Clinton's loss? Greg Palast's reporting says otherwise. And if you ask me, it was a much bigger factor than Russia, WikiLeaks, or Comey.

Look: Hillary and establishment Democrats stole the Democratic nomination. Trump and the Republicans stole the election. If Clinton had been elected, Damascus would already be bombed to ruins, Assad would dead, and Syria would be a failed, fragmented state run by competing fundamentalist Islamic warlords funded by KSA and Qatar in exchange for oil and gas pipeline rights of way. Turkey, Lebanon, and Europe would be swamped with even more Syrian refugees and the US and Russia would likely be at the brink of a war that could go nuclear. The Deep State might still maneuver or coerce Trump into executing the plan that Hillary championed, but for now, let's count our blessings (as meager as they are).

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 9:26:42 PM

