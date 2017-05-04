- Advertisement -

The friendly face of the Deep State

Monday, James Comey, head of the FBI and kept on by Trump, said that the idea that his public disclosure that Clinton was being investigated a week before the election, made him "nauseous." But he defended the disclosure on the basis that to do otherwise would be concealment, and that would have been catastrophic. He did not specify the catastrophe, but we can conclude it would have meant that Hillary Clinton would have been elected, since until the disclosure she was well ahead and an ABC poll found that 1 in 3 likely voters were "less likely to vote for Clinton" based on the news she was being investigated. 1 of 3 voters is 40 million; so if only 1 in 400 had decided NOT to vote for her, that was enough to swing the election.

Full disclosure: I despise not only Comey but Clinton as well. In this expose I will show that Comey's pain at the suggestion his actions affected the election are horsepucky, and that his defense of not being able to stomach a concealment is bullshit. I use their terms in their analytical sense.

The facts:

1. The Trump campaign has been under investigation since July, 2016.

2. This was not publicly revealed until March 20, 2017

3. In defending his decision to reveal the Clinton investigation (based on emails he had not examined) but not the Trump investigation he gave a classic excuse:"Mr. Comey's plan was to tell Congress that the F.B.I. had received new evidence and was reopening its investigation into Hillary Clinton, the presidential front-runner. The move would violate the policies of an agency that does not reveal its investigations or do anything that may influence an election. But Mr. Comey had declared the case closed, and he believed he was obligated to tell Congress that had changed....

Comey told the Senate panel he felt he had to speak out last year about the email probe because he had repeatedly told Congress the investigation was over.

"To not speak about it would require an act of concealment in my view," Comey said. "Concealing, in my view, would be catastrophic."

