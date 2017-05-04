Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   6 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

FBI Director Hints At Arresting Assange If He Weren't In Ecuador Embassy

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Kevin Gosztola     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/4/17

Author 7416
Become a Fan
  (66 fans)
- Advertisement -

Reprinted from shadowproof.com by Kevin Gosztola


James Comey
(Image by Senator Ben Sasse youtube channel)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

FBI Director James Comey offered some of the clearest indications yet that the United States government remains committed to prosecuting WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange. He stated WikiLeaks is an "important focus" of intelligence agencies.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Comey attempted to distinguish WikiLeaks from outlets like the New York Times or the Washington Post. He acknowledged the First Amendment rights journalists have in the U.S. while arguing WikiLeaks does not engage in journalism.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse asked Comey why Assange has not been charged with a crime. Comey did not want to confirm whether there were charges pending but came pretty close by saying Assange "hasn't been apprehended because he's inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London."

- Advertisement -

Assange has been in the Ecuador embassy under asylum since August 2012. He has claimed that he fears if he went to Sweden to face allegations related to sexual assault claims he will be extradited from Sweden to the U.S. The Swedish claims against Assange have kept him in limbo. The testimony from Comey essentially affirms concerns that many of WikiLeaks' fiercest critics have treated as unfounded.

"Nothing That Even Smells Journalist"

Sasse went above and beyond to create a moment where the FBI director could argue WikiLeaks is a threat to the United States, not a "journalistic outfit."

SASSE: There is a room for reasonable people to disagree about what point an allegedly journalistic organization crosses a line to become some sort of a tool of foreign intelligence. There are Americans, well-meaning thoughtful people, who think that WikiLeaks might just be a journalistic outfit. Can you explain why that is not your view?

COMEY: I want to be careful that I don't prejudice any future proceeding. It's an important question because all of us care deeply about the First Amendment and the ability of a free press to get information about our work and publish it. To my mind it crosses a line when it moves from being about trying to educate a public and instead becomes about intelligence porn.

Just pushing out information about sources and methods without regard to interests, without regard to the First Amendment values that normally underlie press reporting and simply becomes a conduit for the Russian intelligence services or some other adversary of the United States just to push out information to damage the United States. And I realize reasonable people struggle to draw a line but surely there's conduct that's so far to the side of the line that we can all agree that there is nothing that even smells journalist about some of this conduct.

Referring to the release of emails from Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and Democratic National Committee documents, Comey previously stated, "We assess [WikiLeaks] used some kind of cutout. They didn't deal directly with WikiLeaks, in contrast to DC Leaks and Guccifer 2.0."

- Advertisement -

But whether the government has any clear evidence of a "cutout" with ties to Russian intelligence is called into question by officials like Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who testified, "The WikiLeaks connection, evidence there is not as strong , and we don't have good insight into the sequencing of the releases or when the data may have been provided."

Assange claims, "We have said clearly that our source is not a member of the Russian state. And even the U.S. government is not suggesting that our source is a member of the Russian state."

"Simply About Releasing Classified Information To Damage The United States"

Comey stated, "In my view, a huge portion of WikiLeaks' activities has nothing to do with legitimate news gathering, informing the public, commenting on important public controversies but is simply about releasing classified information to damage the United States of America."

The idea that a media organization ceases to be a "journalistic outfit" protected by the First Amendment when they are intent to "damage" a country's government was considered by Attorney General Alberto Gonzales in 2006.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof Press. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure." He was an editor for OpEdNews.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We Do Not Consent to Warrantless "Porno-Scanning" in Airports

Do They Put Lipstick on Pigs at the Funny Farm?

How Private Prison Corporations Hope Arizona's SB1070 Will Lead to Internment Camps for Illegals

Why the Battle Against TSA Groping and Body Scanners is Justified

Give Obama a Chance to Do What?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 68 fans, 127 articles, 3010 quicklinks, 12076 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Cockroaches In America are rightfully crapping their pants. Our local reps need to be called to task as to what they're doing in re Vault 7 leaks and full exposure of the CIA. Thanks, Kevin.

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 5:19:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 564 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Parsing Comey's words, he's now saying that journalists should be RUNNING everything they intend to publish BY THE GOVERNMENT FIRST, lest they be considered "not real journalists"?!

That's f*cked up.

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 7:30:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Greg Alkema

Become a Fan
Author 80948

(Member since Aug 22, 2012), 36 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Comey should be arrested, NOT Assange.

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 7:43:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 22 fans, 1858 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Comey probably has to wear a drool bucket just thinking about arresting Assange.

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8:17:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 9 fans, 3 quicklinks, 596 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Comey attempted to distinguish WikiLeaks from outlets like the New York Times or the Washington Post. He acknowledged the First Amendment rights journalists have in the U.S. while arguing WikiLeaks does not engage in journalism.
Comey has a valid point. If we define "journalism" as parroting grossly one-sided anti-Russia, anti-Putin propaganda unquestioned and unchallenged, then arguably the Times and the Post engage in journalism and WikiLeaks does not.

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8:48:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 34 fans, 40 articles, 176 quicklinks, 2121 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The idea that "Freedom of the Press" means that someone has to be a "journalist" that is affiliated with a major media outlet had to have come from---the main stream media.

My first memory of this absurd argument came from David Gregory during his interview with Glen Greenwald about Edward Snowden. Gregory questions whether Greenwald is a "journalist". Gregory has no right to question anyone's credentials as a journalist after he publicly danced with Karl Rove. But that is beside the point.

Freedom of the press is an extension of the freedom of speech. Nobody would be ridiculous enough to say that free speech was only for professional speakers...or would they?

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:16:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 