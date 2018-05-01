- Advertisement -

Peter Carter, retired doctor after 40 years, presently does international conferences on climate change. His website is stateofourclimate.com.

Truly unprecedented climate changes are happening now. We are producing three parts of CO2 per million per year, unprecedented, above anything that humans have lived in. We are also releasing methane and NO2 as well, both also global greenhouse gasses (GHG).

Loss of glaciers and sea ice is greatly accelerating, causing sea level rise and allowing more heating of the oceans, due to lack of ice and absorption of solar energy, in one of dozens of negative feedback loops.

IPCC says these gasses MUST be declining now, but they aren't. The U.S. Government is the most dangerous in the world, ever. Trump is the most dangerous man that ever lived. Destruction of world is happening NOW.

G20 ministers and Saudi Arabia excluded any mention of global climate change, while holding the entire world hostage, with no future; this is the greatest crime of all time, which includes unprecedented extinction, the worst extinction ever. All life on earth is or will be damaged or destroyed forever. The Permian Extinction took 15 -- 20 million years, we're doing it now in decades.

Media has misinformed us to burn more and more fossil fuels, with information from demented folks who are getting obscene amounts of $$$ to destroy planet, by burning all fossil fuels, as we are literally destroying our future.

Denial started by big oil and transport corporations, decades ago.

Science shows our destruction is inevitable, with more impacts occurring on all continents and oceans than ever before. E.g., Peru is being flooded as never before, while plankton, the base of the food chain and primary source of oxygen, is being eradicated.

Polls show 50% of Americans are now concerned about climate change, but they don't think it will affect them. However, not our children, grandchildren, or even ourselves will be spared.

Multi-billion dollar destruction is happening every year due to climate change. But our media is not even covering largest forest fires ever, let alone ocean acidification and ocean over-heating. This is not a debate, but a statement of facts.

Trump told the greatest lie in history, "Nobody really knows about climate change." The environment doesn't count, just extraction of all fossil fuels possible. Still, we are doing nothing, except utterly ignoring climate change.

We've lost the Great Barrier Reef already, and the Amazon, the "lungs of the planet," is going quickly. Politically, we have written the future off. The U.S. government is a genuine catastrophe.

We are already past the danger threshold; two degree Celsius is an absolute catastrophe, but already irreversible. Everything is at stake, including and especially agriculture, as crop yields are declining. Ditto all habitats for life on Earth.

In 2008, we already reached a tipping point with CO2, and nothing presently available that can remove this.

It would 100,000 years for just industrial CO2 to be removed via nature.

We're looking at most serious situation our species has ever been in. Earth has never experienced what's happening today, especially at this pace. And there appears to be no getting away from this, whilst the survival of humanity is in question.

