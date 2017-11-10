In a civilized society people are tolerant of those whose views are different. There may in fact be instances where the two can align. A well-known example is the McCain-Feingold effort on campaign finance.While one may disagree with Senator Rand Paul on almost every issue, one can only applaud his sustained effort in securing a vote to repeal AUMF -- the authorization voted on post 9/11 giving the president a blank check on the use of military force, and the means to deploy it wherever he wants to including Niger where four soldiers died recently.
Clearly, we can extend our sympathy and good wishes to Senator Paul, who was attacked outside his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, while mowing his yard. His injuries are more severe than thought at first.
The reasons for the attack are disputed. What matters now is our sympathy and sincere hope for a full recovery.
