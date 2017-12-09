Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Express surpasses itself in Sibal's defence

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ashish Shukla       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 502930
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).


Indian Express 'fake' attempt to help Kapil Sibal
(Image by NewsBred)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Indian Express in its second lead on front page on Thursday has twisted itself into a tangle. Its murder of logic is something that Agatha Christie or Sherlock Holmes (or our own Col. Vinod) would utterly fail to solve.

- Advertisement -

Its Ayodhya story has so many loose ends that its multiple writers (the creditline is: Express News Service) could win world championship in "Fake News" but to pass them off as journalists is only possible in most creepy and insane mental asylum. And to think somebody actually cleared the copy and decorated the front page with it is Ripley's textbook material. Such scripts can present the whodunit movie makers a guaranteed blockbuster.

The 1000-word gorilla of a story essentially tries to prove that Kapil Sibal was representing an individual client and not UP Sunni Waqf Board and the guy (Haji Mehboob) who snubbed Sibal on his unprompted remark "postpone-Ayodhya-hearing-till-July 2019" was not a member of the board.

Readers can read the entire Express story in this link and then most possibly would join me in posing a set of questions to the newspaper:

- Advertisement -

(a) Even if Sibal is representing this individual client Iqbal Ansari (this guy must be rich to afford Sibal), his remarks have been disowned by Ansari himself. So whose case is Mr Sibal fighting? (Our guess is Congress. Express could've asked even "piddi" to get this answer.)

(b) Express quotes a lawyer of the UP Sunni Waqf Board for claiming Haji Mehboob is not its member. It then quotes Mehboob for having met Sibal in Delhi three days ago. In what capacity? (For as per Express Sibal-Waqf Board-Haji Mehboob are all unrelated.)

(c) Express states that Mehboob replaced his father as a defendant in the Ayodhya case. Who's the father? Express doesn't make an effort to clarify.

(d) Express brings All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to buttress its story with this quote in support of Sibal. "...it was not the right time to take up the matter for final hearing." But who's AIMPLB? Isn't the body in question in UP Sunni Waqf Board? Why not speak to them and find out whether they had authorized Sibal's views or not?

(e) For a moment, let's admit AIMPLB is legitimate body to comment. Shouldn't Express have asked them how they arrived at the conclusion that the "right time" has to be after July 2019?

(f) Could it be that Express wasn't able to access Sunni Waqf Board? But then how was it able to lay hand on one of its Advocates-on-Record and quote him extensively without asking the primary question: What's UP Sunni Waqf Board stance?

- Advertisement -

(g) What are readers supposed to make sense when it reads from other sources that UP Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zufar Ahmed Farooqi has said: "none of the members supported the view that the case be deferred." (Express can claim it couldn't get Farooqi on record. But would it carry Sunni Waqf Board's views next day?)

Express then states that Modi has "picked up" the Sibal quote and goes on extensively to quote the latter, allowing him to offer his defence.

Sibal predictably lays into BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of having no principle in politics. He outlines the virtues of Congress and how it wants unity in the country. His grouse against employment, exports, GDP situation in the country is allowed full vent.

But Express fails to ask Sibal a basic question: Who do you think you were representing? Neither UP Sunni Waqf Board nor your independent client has supported your comment. If indeed you are present in the hearing as a lawyer and not as a politician, why colour the legal proceedings with apprehensions on political fallout in 2019 General Elections?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Russia is new sheriff in Middle East town

Why the Saudis Formed a Bloc Against the Islamic State (IS)

MSM Fake News Monitor: Indian Express on PM's EAC

"Yugoslavia break-up was planned in advance"

TPP plots to cripple China

The CIA Links to Turkey's Coup Leader Fethullah Gulen

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ashish Shukla

Become a Fan
Author 502930
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jul 6, 2015), 5 fans, 73 articles, 164 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The 1000-word gorilla of a story essentially tries to prove that Kapil Sibal was representing an individual client and not UP Sunni Waqf Board and the guy (Haji Mehboob) who snubbed Sibal on his unprompted remark "postpone-Ayodhya-hearing-till-July 2019" was not a member of the board.

But the effort falls flat on its face. "Fake News" and Indian Express are becoming synonymous these days.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 9, 2017 at 3:10:55 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 