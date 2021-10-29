Exposed: The Insidious Cancer at the Core of Democracy that Could Take Down Biden

From Hartmann Report
Billionaires & their companies now own politicians -- and the Supreme Court set it all up with their poisonous Citizens United decision
If President Biden's Build Back Better plan goes down in flames, you can blame the US Supreme Court. Their Citizens United decision, in fact, is destroying both American politics and the planet.
Case in point: Oil industry executives testified before Congress this week, suffering a barrage of questions, including particularly intense ones from Reps. Ro Khanna, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Katie Porter.
The CEOs exhibited the same sort of arrogant insolence Mark Zuckerberg displayed in July of last year when he was hauled before the House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law. It was, basically, a smug, "Screw you, Congressperson."
Why were the representatives of Big Oil and Big Tech unafraid of the power of Congress?
Because, at the end of the day, they own that power. The Supreme Court gave it to them with their poisonous Citizens United decision.
It turns out that Big Oil has spent, just over the past decade, over $450 million lobbying the federal government. We used to call this political corruption or even bribery until the Court ruled in Citizens United that money in politics isn't money: it's "free speech."
And, the Court added, corporations aren't corporations: they're persons, complete with a First Amendment right to free speech.
Representative Khanna repeatedly asked the CEOs of Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell Oil, and BP America if they'd stop funding advertising and PR efforts that are filled with outright lies about climate change. Pretty much every time he asked, he was met with a "screw you" silence.
These CEOs effectively own multiple members of Congress, as the world could see when it was the turn of the meek and obeisant Republican members to ask questions that mostly amounted to, "May I fluff the pillow you're sitting on, sir?"
And it's not just Big Oil. Every industry in America laughs at Congress.
