Explosion kills 9 Chinese on way to China-invested dam project in Pakistan

Nine Chinese nationals and four Pakistani nationals were killed in a shuttle bus explosion in north Pakistan on Wednesday morning on their way to the China-invested Dasu hydropower project, Global Times reported.

The Dasu hydroelectric project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a US$65 billion investment plan under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative that is aimed at connecting western China to the Gwadar seaport in southern Pakistan.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday afternoon that the bus carrying Chinese workers in Khyber Pakhunkhwa Province plunged into a ravine after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused the blast. The ministry said Chinese workers and Pakistani staff were on their way to work at an ongoing project, and further investigations are under way.

Two Pakistani soldiers were among the dead while injured included 28 Chinese nationals, according to media reports

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said that "a certain project of a Chinese firm in Pakistan suffered an attack, which caused the deaths of Chinese nationals". It urged Chinese firms to strengthen their security procedures.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was "shocked by and condemns the bomb attack."

"We mourn over the Chinese and Pakistani personnel killed in the attack and express sympathies to bereaved families and the wounded," Zhao said during a daily news briefing.

"We have demanded the Pakistani side get to the bottom of the incident, arrest and strictly punish the assailants as soon as possible, and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan," Zhao added.

Li Wei, an expert on national security and counter-terrorism at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Wednesday that Chinese projects are well protected by the Pakistani army and police, and vehicles carrying Chinese employees are usually followed and led by Pakistani military vehicles, especially in sensitive regions such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.



Long Xingchun, a senior research fellow at the Academy of Regional and Global Governance of the Beijing Foreign Studies University, said that if it was a terrorist attack, it may not necessarily target Chinese nationals. It could have been an attempt by terrorists to exert pressure on the Pakistani government and military.



Sharing similar speculations, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that he also tended to believe Balochistan terrorists and the Pakistani Taliban organization are possible sponsors of a bomb attack. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is the most restless region in Pakistan, as it borders Afghanistan and is home to the Pakistani Taliban, said the expert.



Qian said the group gained fame by attacking the Pakistani government, civilians and army. In recent years, the terrorist group has targeted Chinese projects in the country, and launched attacks on Chinese tourists, as well as businesspeople, as they know that Pakistan attaches great importance to China-Pakistan ties and aims to use those attacks to sabotage the relations, said Qian.

