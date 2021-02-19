 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Sci Tech    H4'ed 2/19/21

Explainer: Main findings so far of all 3 phases of Sputnik V testing

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 518706
Message Russia Beyond
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Sputnik V Vaccine
Sputnik V Vaccine
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Mos.ru)   Details   Source   DMCA

The first registered Russian vaccine has been shown to be effective, according to scientific journal The Lancet. We briefly recap what the tests did and did not confirm.

The Gamaleya Institute, producer of the first officially registered coronavirus vaccine, has finally published the results of all three phases of clinical trials in the respected medical journal The Lancet. A total of 19,866 volunteers took part in the study. A mass Sputnik V vaccination program is already underway in Russia, with 15 other countries set to follow. Here's what we know for sure about the vaccine as of today:

  • Coronavirus antibody levels are 1.3-1.5 times higher in vaccinated people than in those who have had coronavirus.
  • Antibodies to coronavirus after vaccination were detected in 98% of volunteers, and cellular immunity was found in all trial participants.
  • In the group that received the vaccine, 16 people (0.1%) fell ill. In the group that received a placebo, the number was 62 (1.3%). Thus, the average efficacy of the vaccine is 91.6%. This is slightly below the level reported earlier in the second phase of testing (around 95%).
  • Importantly, the 1,611 recipients of the vaccine were over 60 years old (almost half with concomitant diseases), and the vaccine efficacy in this group (91.8%) was slightly higher than the average indicator.
  • However, the vaccine is 100% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19.
  • There were 45 cases of severe side effects in the vaccinated group, but none were related to the vaccine, it was confirmed by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).
  • Four deaths were recorded during the trials: three in the vaccinated and one in the placebo group, yet it was confirmed that none of the deaths were associated with the vaccine. In the vaccinated group, patients became ill 4-5 days after the first dose. The researchers concluded that these deceased had become infected before the study began, despite a negative PCR test.
  • The trials revealed that most of those who were vaccinated but still fell ill with coronavirus, did so before the second dose (an adenovirus vaccine, injected in two stages). In other words, resistance becomes noticeable approximately 16-18 days after the first shot.
  • Allergic reactions and anaphylactic shock were not recorded after Sputnik V vaccination. Adverse effects included colds, pain at the injection site, headache and general weakness. These are believed to be moderate and non-threatening side effects; they were mild in 94% of those vaccinated.
What next?

The final analysis of the results is still to come, since the observation period after the first dose has so far been 48 days. It remains to be seen how Sputnik V behaves in the long run during 180 days after the second injection. Yet this is also true of every other vaccine currently available in the world.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Russia Beyond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Russia Beyond is an international multimedia project operated by autonomous nonprofit organization "TV-Novosti".

Since launching in 2007, our mission has always been to help the world better understand Russia. We are your main (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How Leo Tolstoy spent his last days

Why Stalin ordered the forced relocation of ethnic groups

5 of Stalin's closest comrades - and what happened to them

How Russians have responded to new Covid-19 restrictions

How Pushkin Responded to Critics and Insults

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 