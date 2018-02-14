Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Executive Time

By       Message Kathy Malloy       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/14/18

Author 16810
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website

From commons.wikimedia.org: Make liars great again! {MID-248536}
Make liars great again!
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Happy Valentine's Day and Church Night!

I've been trying for days to write something about the unbelievable hypocrisy and repugnant misogyny of our Republican elected leaders, pundits, and public officials. Every time I try to write, I am so angry and have so much to say I can't put words to screen.

Evangelicals and women who support Trump are especially vile in my opinion. I wish Kelleyann and Sarah H. Sanders would just switch genders -- we don't want them anymore. What horrible, horrible examples for our young women today. If a man abuses you, suck it up. Nobody is going to believe you anyway. Just evil. How can any woman be a Trump supporter and still retain a modicum of self respect? These victims are daughters, mothers, sisters, granddaughters, wives. And this is how we value them. Shameful.

- Advertisement -

But I digress ...

I have never seen such a 180 flip in my life as I have witnessed in the last 18 months and still cannot fathom why these career politicians, some of them up-and-comers like Devin Nunes, would trash their lives and reputations for this tangerine con man? And why? To protect him from collusion with a foreign enemy who is hell-bent on destroying our representative democracy and global standing in the world?

Seriously?

- Advertisement -

They will believe this walking hairflap who lies about everything from the size of his crowds to the size of his "button," over career public servants who have led morally upstanding lives and often put life at risk to defend our citizens from terrorism? And still, Paul Ryan and Grassley and Hatch and McConnell and Sessions and a whole crew of veterans who should know better have decided to give The Don a mulligan. Or rather, an entire notebook full of mulligans he can rip off like "get out of jail free" coupons.

He faces no consequences, why would he change? Why apologize for insulting Gold Star families? Or victims of deadly Neo-Nazi car attacks? Or piss off our greatest allies in the world -- the UK -- to the point where our American President isn't welcome on British soil!

This list of atrocities is too long to even calibrate. And we face a daily barrage of Trumpian BS, so the plot twists in the new episodes of "The Apprentice: White House Edition" start to bleed into each other.

Or deny the victims of his sexual assaults, forgive his phony university, he's been a plaintiff in at least 1,900 lawsuits and a defendant in 1,450 more, the "shithole" remarks, the "fine people" in the NeoNazi Party, the Muslim travel ban, firing Comey and Sally Yates over Flynn, the Kid Rock/Ted Nugent kiss up, the inaction and non-response to disasters in Puerto Rico, multiple mass school shootings, the Hawaiian nuclear false alarm, the innuendos he's made about sex with his daughter, wink at a $130K (possibly taxpayer funded) payoff to a porn star, the p*ssy grabbing tape, calling Mexicans rapists and murderers, the payola for Uncle Ben's family and Steve Mnuchin's wife, the money laundering, fat-shaming a former Miss Universe contestant, mocking a handicapped reporter, exploiting his office for personal (or Kushner Family) profit, selling access to Mar a Lago, the Don Jr. email forgery, the Executive Time, the Alternate Facts, his wife-beating secretary, giving national intel secrets to visiting Russians, the Jerusalem embassy move, Tom Price, Anthony Scaramucci, Steve Mnuchin, Steve Bannon, Steve Miller, General Kelly, Omarosa, Lewandowski, Manafort, Gates, Gorka, Moore the Molester, the endless assault on the press for shining a light on his misdeeds.

Geezus, and still they snuggle up to him like he's some Svengali King Midas, all taking their turns at the Cabinet meeting to kiss his ring and touch his hem and sing his praises..."thank GOD for you, Mr. President," said Orrin Hatch as Uncle Ben bows his head and prays for him.

Does Putin have pee-pee pictures of ALL of them?

- Advertisement -

Come on Back, Jesus. Pick up John Wayne on the way. I'm ready for all these freaks to rapture the hell outta here. Leave the planet for the sane people. Hell, I'll buy them all new white sneakers.

There are 248 Republicans (aka Flying Monkeys) in the House of Representatives surrounding the president like sentry guards in order to preserve their power and their crumbling, rotten party. Facts be damned. Atrocities be damned. Our international reputation be damned. It's shameful. Worse, it's reckless. There are no checks and balances anymore, so who will stop this monster from totally destroying our nation? And I don't think that's hyperbolic at all.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

Insult to Injury

The Lunatics have Taken Over the Asylum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jerry Kelley

Become a Fan
Author 29093

(Member since Jan 16, 2009), 1 fan, 303 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Kathy, you said this better than anybody! How could anybody in their right mind vote for somebody like the Dump?

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 at 11:57:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 