Happy Valentine's Day and Church Night!

I've been trying for days to write something about the unbelievable hypocrisy and repugnant misogyny of our Republican elected leaders, pundits, and public officials. Every time I try to write, I am so angry and have so much to say I can't put words to screen.

Evangelicals and women who support Trump are especially vile in my opinion. I wish Kelleyann and Sarah H. Sanders would just switch genders -- we don't want them anymore. What horrible, horrible examples for our young women today. If a man abuses you, suck it up. Nobody is going to believe you anyway. Just evil. How can any woman be a Trump supporter and still retain a modicum of self respect? These victims are daughters, mothers, sisters, granddaughters, wives. And this is how we value them. Shameful.

But I digress ...

I have never seen such a 180 flip in my life as I have witnessed in the last 18 months and still cannot fathom why these career politicians, some of them up-and-comers like Devin Nunes, would trash their lives and reputations for this tangerine con man? And why? To protect him from collusion with a foreign enemy who is hell-bent on destroying our representative democracy and global standing in the world?

Seriously?

They will believe this walking hairflap who lies about everything from the size of his crowds to the size of his "button," over career public servants who have led morally upstanding lives and often put life at risk to defend our citizens from terrorism? And still, Paul Ryan and Grassley and Hatch and McConnell and Sessions and a whole crew of veterans who should know better have decided to give The Don a mulligan. Or rather, an entire notebook full of mulligans he can rip off like "get out of jail free" coupons.

He faces no consequences, why would he change? Why apologize for insulting Gold Star families? Or victims of deadly Neo-Nazi car attacks? Or piss off our greatest allies in the world -- the UK -- to the point where our American President isn't welcome on British soil!

This list of atrocities is too long to even calibrate. And we face a daily barrage of Trumpian BS, so the plot twists in the new episodes of "The Apprentice: White House Edition" start to bleed into each other.

Or deny the victims of his sexual assaults, forgive his phony university, he's been a plaintiff in at least 1,900 lawsuits and a defendant in 1,450 more, the "shithole" remarks, the "fine people" in the NeoNazi Party, the Muslim travel ban, firing Comey and Sally Yates over Flynn, the Kid Rock/Ted Nugent kiss up, the inaction and non-response to disasters in Puerto Rico, multiple mass school shootings, the Hawaiian nuclear false alarm, the innuendos he's made about sex with his daughter, wink at a $130K (possibly taxpayer funded) payoff to a porn star, the p*ssy grabbing tape, calling Mexicans rapists and murderers, the payola for Uncle Ben's family and Steve Mnuchin's wife, the money laundering, fat-shaming a former Miss Universe contestant, mocking a handicapped reporter, exploiting his office for personal (or Kushner Family) profit, selling access to Mar a Lago, the Don Jr. email forgery, the Executive Time, the Alternate Facts, his wife-beating secretary, giving national intel secrets to visiting Russians, the Jerusalem embassy move, Tom Price, Anthony Scaramucci, Steve Mnuchin, Steve Bannon, Steve Miller, General Kelly, Omarosa, Lewandowski, Manafort, Gates, Gorka, Moore the Molester, the endless assault on the press for shining a light on his misdeeds.

Geezus, and still they snuggle up to him like he's some Svengali King Midas, all taking their turns at the Cabinet meeting to kiss his ring and touch his hem and sing his praises..."thank GOD for you, Mr. President," said Orrin Hatch as Uncle Ben bows his head and prays for him.

Does Putin have pee-pee pictures of ALL of them?

Come on Back, Jesus. Pick up John Wayne on the way. I'm ready for all these freaks to rapture the hell outta here. Leave the planet for the sane people. Hell, I'll buy them all new white sneakers.

There are 248 Republicans (aka Flying Monkeys) in the House of Representatives surrounding the president like sentry guards in order to preserve their power and their crumbling, rotten party. Facts be damned. Atrocities be damned. Our international reputation be damned. It's shameful. Worse, it's reckless. There are no checks and balances anymore, so who will stop this monster from totally destroying our nation? And I don't think that's hyperbolic at all.

