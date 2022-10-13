Evolving Big Brains Only To Go Extinct From Stupidity: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix - Caitlin Johnstone

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Reprinted from caitlinjohnstone.com

Listen to a reading of this article:

❖

It's really too bad that anyone who thinks it might be a good idea to stop exponentially escalating this proxy war is an evil Nazi Putin propagandist, because things are getting very very dangerous.

NEW: Russia unleashes fury over bridge "terrorism" by targeting Ukrainian cities this morning. George Beebe: this is the spiral of violence we have been warning about. MORE: https://t.co/VdjCaNVe89 "- Responsible Statecraft (@RStatecraft) October 10, 2022

Normal person: I think it would be good if everyone didn't die in a nuclear holocaust.

Crazy person: That means you love Vladimir Putin.

Normal person: No I just think it would be a good idea to try to prevent the horrific death of literally everyone.

Crazy person: How much is the Kremlin paying you to say that?

f*cking lunatics.

