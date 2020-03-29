 
 
Evidence the US used Germ Warfare in Korean War 1951 to 1952

Evidence the US used Germ Warfare in Korean War 1951 to 1952
By Jeff J. Brown

Republished from China Rising

Sixteen years on the streets, living and working with the people of China




The evidence that the United States bombed North Korea and China with bioweapons during the Korean War is so conclusive, that all the West's oligarchs have been able to do for almost 70 years is lie-deny-lie-deny. It never happened, the BLPM says, it's all fake. Yeah, sure.

But it works. Almost no one knows the true story and it matters, especially with all the crimes against humanity committed by the imperial West since the 15th century, with chemical, biological and nuclear weapons since the 20th century. With the US and China disputing where and how SARS-CoV-2 started, and whether it is bioengineered, historical perspective is crucial at getting to the truth. Eurangloland has a long, proven history of using weapons of mass destruction (WMD). China has none.

This was an inspiration for several other fellow journalists, writers and me to create the Bioweapon Truth Commission and its Global Online Library (BWTC-GOL). I volunteered to be the library curator, spending hundreds of hours compiling it, still ongoing. It is one of my proudest achievements. It has thousands of audiovisual pages, minutes and images, even covering the West's use of chemical warfare starting in World War I. Access it for free and download any and all of it here,

www.bioweapontruth.com

Be sure to look at the Report of the international scientific commission for the investigation of the facts concerning bacterial warfare in Korea and China, 1952 (ISCR), where you can read through this 650-page slam dunk, bulletproof, smoking gun research.

Below is a five-minute video from the 1950s that shows how the US delivered germ warfare in North Korea and China, and how the Chinese kept it from spreading.

Many thanks to Mr. Zheng Haiyang, in Beijing, who spent several hours transcribing the Chinese to English and then putting English subtitles back into the clip. Below the movie and sound podcasts are the English and Chinese transcriptions. He did a great job and I was happy to pay for his excellent services, to bring friends, fans and followers of China Rising Radio Sinoland the truth. If you need Chinese to English translations or someone do research in the Chinese press or national libraries and archives, please contact him at,

201921041025@mail.bnu.edu.cn

Rare film footage shows how the United States attacked China and North Korea with germ warfare 1951-52-with English subtitles (CLICK HERE

or copy paste: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/03/29/rare-film-footage-shows-how-the-united-states-attacked-china-and-north-korea-with-germ-warfare-1951-52-china-rising-radio-sinoland-200329/ )

Film transcript in English:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15

 



Sixteen years on the streets, living and working with the people of China: Jeff J. Brown is the author of 44 Days (2013) and Doctor Write Read's Treasure Trove to Great English (2015). In 2016 Punto Press released China (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David William Pear




  

This article is timely for obvious reasons. While many people have researched and reported on the US use of biological warfare in the Korean War and elsewhere ---and continuously denied by the US and its spokespersons--- the evidence is overwhelming imho.

I too have written about it in several of my articles, including North Korea Can Never Trust the U.S.A.

Here is a quote from my article above, with attributions:

"The US used germ warfare against North Korea and China. The U.S. dropped insect and animal vectors with black plague, smallpox, cholera, encephalitis, anthrax and other deadly diseases. Dave Chaddock wrote an excellently researched book on the subject: "This Must Be the Place: How the U.S. Waged Germ Warfare in the Korean War and Denied It Ever Since". David Swanson interviewed Dave Chaddock on Talk Nation Radio. Jeff Brown, author of "China Rising, Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destination" has created an online library for researchers of US biological warfare: Bioweapon Truth Commission Global Online Library.

The definitive work proving that the US used germ warfare in Korea is the 1999 book by Stephen Endicott and Edward Hagerman: "The United States and Biological Warfare, Secrets of the Early Cold War and Korea". It was the captured pilots' confessions of participating in germ warfare that led the CIA to come up with the ludicrous fiction of U.S. prisoners being brainwashed. Brainwashing is a myth, but it was popularized by US propaganda and the Hollywood film "The Manchurian Candidate" in order to cover up US germ warfare."

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 7:38:37 PM

Author 0
Nels Wight







Great Scott, don't you know that we're trying to MAGA, just like 1952!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 9:36:01 PM

Author 0
