Evidence the US used Germ Warfare in Korean War 1951 to 1952

The evidence that the United States bombed North Korea and China with bioweapons during the Korean War is so conclusive, that all the West's oligarchs have been able to do for almost 70 years is lie-deny-lie-deny. It never happened, the BLPM says, it's all fake. Yeah, sure.

But it works. Almost no one knows the true story and it matters, especially with all the crimes against humanity committed by the imperial West since the 15th century, with chemical, biological and nuclear weapons since the 20th century. With the US and China disputing where and how SARS-CoV-2 started, and whether it is bioengineered, historical perspective is crucial at getting to the truth. Eurangloland has a long, proven history of using weapons of mass destruction (WMD). China has none.

This was an inspiration for several other fellow journalists, writers and me to create the Bioweapon Truth Commission and its Global Online Library (BWTC-GOL). I volunteered to be the library curator, spending hundreds of hours compiling it, still ongoing. It is one of my proudest achievements. It has thousands of audiovisual pages, minutes and images, even covering the West's use of chemical warfare starting in World War I. Access it for free and download any and all of it here,

www.bioweapontruth.com

Be sure to look at the Report of the international scientific commission for the investigation of the facts concerning bacterial warfare in Korea and China, 1952 (ISCR), where you can read through this 650-page slam dunk, bulletproof, smoking gun research.

Below is a five-minute video from the 1950s that shows how the US delivered germ warfare in North Korea and China, and how the Chinese kept it from spreading.

Many thanks to Mr. Zheng Haiyang, in Beijing, who spent several hours transcribing the Chinese to English and then putting English subtitles back into the clip. Below the movie and sound podcasts are the English and Chinese transcriptions. He did a great job and I was happy to pay for his excellent services, to bring friends, fans and followers of China Rising Radio Sinoland the truth. If you need Chinese to English translations or someone do research in the Chinese press or national libraries and archives, please contact him at,

201921041025@mail.bnu.edu.cn

Rare film footage shows how the United States attacked China and North Korea with germ warfare 1951-52-with English subtitles (CLICK HERE

or copy paste: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/03/29/rare-film-footage-shows-how-the-united-states-attacked-china-and-north-korea-with-germ-warfare-1951-52-china-rising-radio-sinoland-200329/ )

Film transcript in English:

