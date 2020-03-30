 
 
Everything has Changed. The Democratic primary is no longer over.

The Democratic primary is no longer over. This is a historic crisis requiring nothing less than FDR-style ambition and leadership. We've got just the guy.

BY Nathan J. Robinson, Editor Current Affairs, Condensed with added commentary in italics and brackets from Stephen Fox

https://www.currentaffairs.org/2020/03/everything-has-changed-overnight

Trump is the last person you'd want in charge during a crisis, and his behavior has been criminal. He misrepresented to the public, implying the virus's seriousness was being exaggerated for political reasons, suggesting it was no worse than the flu and promising that "like a miracle, it will disappear." Against the opinions of both public health experts and economists, he has told the public he wants to have the churches open for Easter services and suggested that lock-downs are doing more harm than good. As people begged Trump to invoke the power of the state to compel ventilator production, he instead opting for protracted haggling over prices with private companies.

[Meanwhile South Korea and even the Czech Republic are leading the world in flattening the curve. South Korea's efforts are well known and well documented, but less so Czech Republic, which mandated everyone to wear masks on March 15, and has been so fortunate to have only two deaths]

We hear a lot about the "bipartisan" relief package that just passed, but Democrats need to show that they are in command at a time when Trump is flailing. This they have not done. In part, this is because the party's frontrunner for the presidential nomination, Joe Biden, was completely missing in action as the worst part of the crisis escalated.

[The bipartisan effort was little more than a corporate and Wall Street bailout, 6 times the financial level of the 2008 bailout, with next to nothing for wage earners and even for small business owners, so it seems to me, because I am one]

"I don't think the public wants to hear criticism of Donald Trump right now," said a Biden adviser. This is indefensible: It's like declining to criticize George W. Bush over Hurricane Katrina. Trump is directly causing people to die in large numbers and then misrepresenting about it.

[It is possible that Trump has no real understanding of this crisis? Just examine his evolving commentaries on ventilators, or look at the Democrat-sponsored advertisement that he decried as entirely false, yet in fact it was comprised of only his announcement and his words~~~decrying your own words as entirely false, and demanding through a cease and desist order that no TV stations air it, and even threatening them with pulling their license if they do!!!? How much more draconian would Donald Trump be in a second term? That thought is staggering.]

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

Stephen Fox

SHOCK: Bernie Sanders GAINS GROUND On Joe Biden In New Poll! SHOCK: Bernie Sanders GAINS GROUND On Joe Biden In New Poll! #BernieSanders #Bernie #Sanders #JoeBiden #Biden A new ABC News/Washington Post ...
Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:07:14 AM

Scott Baker

I was thinking along pretty much the same lines myself.

A couple of other observations:

NY just moved its primary to June 23 - past the so-called DNC deadline, in fact, but it coincides with our local and Congressional primary elections, as it always should have. NY is the largest remaining state. Things are going to look very bleak employment wise by June, unless Big Pharma gets out of the way to allow cheap cures to the CV like antibodies from recovered people or Hydroxycloroquine etc. They might. Here in NY they're using it off label. We are desperate. Sanders should get in front of this, and stop being so beholden to the official so-called science (read: Establishment) voice, like Dr. Fauci. It's risky, but a leader has to consider many factors, even if it somewhat agrees with Trump.


Sanders has already shown how M4A would cover people who are now about to lose their health insurance in droves. He needs to do more of that as the unemployment states go into double digits in a week or so. It's exploiting a crisis, but people will die, and the disease will spread because people can't afford to get checked out, so he needs to do that.


Biden is done, unless there is a major recession, and maybe not even then will he succeed due to all the allegations bubbling up against him (who thought we'd have two #Metoo damaged candidates in this environment?).


Sanders has to show he is still running though, and in it to win. His supporters have stopped believing.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 5:40:30 AM

Stephen Fox

Tell you what, Scott~~~~they have started to believe again, and some of us have never stopped believing. (Gandhi called this SATYAGRAHA, or from Sanskrit, literally: "clinging to Truth."

I thank you for your as-always incisive comment, which adds a strong local element to the discussion, regarding New York. Using antibodies from those who have recovered? Who is doing that?

I wonder what the clinical results of using that medication, hydroxychloroquine, have turned out to be....who in which medical school might know that? Columbia? NYU? That would be one great interview for you or someone you know with medical comprehension.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 11:57:24 AM

Scott Baker

Besides what I read, some of it here on OEN, I'm in regular contact with a front line doctor who confirms all the doctors are using Hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin off label, because it shows promise, even without formal tests.

The problem here is the system is simply overwhelmed with hospitalizations and the care providers are getting it too. It's not the absolute numbers, though they are doubling every 3 days now, even 2 days. But it's very hard to care for without ICU beds, PPEs, and ventilators. We're within days of running out of all of these say both our Mayor and Governor.

The Trump Administration has been late,cheap and contradictory. OTOH, Trump is right that at least the recovered people need to get back to work. The looming depression will kill too.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 1:22:22 PM

Scott Baker

A new poll shows the Biden vs. Trump gap the closest its ever been since Biden entered the contest, basically a statistical tie.

The lack of enthusiasm for Biden in this poll matches what former losers like McCain, Hilary Clinton had.

What's unknown, because they are not asking, is how Sanders is doing.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 1:37:49 PM

911TRUTH

  New Content

Biden was on Meet the Press yesterday and it was actually painful to listen to that babbling idiot.

#NoJoe2020

Bernie 2020

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 4:28:41 PM

shad williams

  New Content

I'm just on the 3rd page but this, "In New York, DNC operatives including a member of Congress never investigated but now conveniently retiring, purged 128,000 mostly black and brown voters in Brooklyn and in the Bronx, allowing HRC to "win" New York Primary..."

Pray tell who are these tools that are retiring? When are we going to start naming names? Four f#$%^g years later and we barely have had even a mild protest and you can't write the names of the perps responsible?? Why protect them by hiding their names? This is what is known as half stepping. If you are not going to be real, then don't step up. Otherwise you will lead people down the same dead end path. Get real. This isn't about change. This playing the game. Pretext and misleading.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 6:03:34 PM

Stephen Fox

These 2 articles were published 4 years ago.

Did $6.5m Property Deal Lead to Disenfranchisement of 126k Registered Brooklyn Democrats?


Hillary Clinton & Rep. Nita Lowey, the Probable Causes of Brooklyn Voter Purges

I went all out to get the primaries done over. It failed because Eric Schneidermann, Attorney General of New York at that time, ignored it totally. He was too busy slapping around his Sri Lankan girlfriend when having intercourse, calling her his "little brown sex slave."

https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/a-new-new-york-primary

I did all I could. Bernie would not do anything, I regret to say, but maybe he was roughed up and told to do nothing? I am quite serious.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 6:41:16 PM

shad williams

So sorry Stephen. The guns on my hip are made for shootin'.

Since you know about such wrong doing why do you have faith in a system that is always at the call of deep power? It has no respect or care for what you want. Witness the complete cave in to the serial financial rapists in the latest bailout. The Street's Emissary sent to rule the US Treasury and the sanctions regime just gave $4.675 Trillion to the elites with the blessing of not only McConnell but Sanders, AOC and all the rest. We are absolutely insane to continue place our efforts and hope in a system that we cannot reform. It is obvious. We have run out of time.

Of course you must recall the shenanigans of 2000? Twenty long deadly soul draining years. Add those to the twenty years that came before. What about the system has changed, Stephen? It is more rapacious and in our face than ever before. It thinks we are finished.

We don't have the luxury to continue civilized discourse with elites that are doing everything they can to kill us. This is not hyperbole. When you act as though we can casually engage in electoral disappointment after electoral disappointment and this very day we witness the wreckage of the rule of law dragged as if refuse through our streets by men with guns dressed in fatigues. I feel like we are holding on by our fingernails hopelessly scraping and grinding away them away as we slide with civility toward the abyss.

Why go there peacefully? If you cannot use your voice for revolution why not use it to show total disrespect for the bastards that are intent on killing us?

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 9:32:40 PM

Stephen Fox

To clarify what I am saying. Here it is again:

While anguishing over the disenfranchisement of 128,000 mostly African American and Puerto Rican voters in the Bronx and Brooklyn in the Spring of 2016, I wrote a petition to the Attorney General of New York asking him to go to Federal Court to get an order for a redone Primary for that state. He ignored me, so we shifted the whole thing to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, so famous for going after Wall Street wrongdoing. He ignored the 7200 signers also. As a last resort we asked Bernie's lawyer, Brad Deutsch, to pursue this, after speaking with his client. He did nothing.

Neither did Mario Cuomo, except appointed a wimpy pusillanimous task force to "see what went wrong."

I don't use guns. I am not going to take any revolution, mine or anyone else's to the streets. I might sometimes play Nipsey Hussle's FDT a few times a day, but, hey, man, look what happened to him! Gunned down over a "personal matter" in front of his own clothing store in South Central L.A.

Violence and anger have to be re-channeled into an insurmountable powerful challenge to the DNC, for example.

I do what I can. I was never in a position to question a member of Congress, even under these circumstances! No one else, even the top NYC editors for Associated Press, pursued the obvious wrong doing. Oh, sure, they had some audits and some puffed up conclusions about how this couldn't happen again, etc.

My own personal hero is M. K. Gandhi. I derive serenity in very troubled times from his teachings AND his tactics to get done what I want to see happen in the world.

You ever watch film of his Salt March? I concede that even he was assassinated, but for a comparatively stupid reason, to do with how they split up the treasury to allow the new nation of Pakistan to start with its own treasury, based on how many Pakistanis there were vs. the total former population of India before the Partition. He dictated the solution while taking a bath, and a group of deranged Hindu fanatics killed him. Most of them were hung.

But look what Gandhi and his tactics and his followers actually accomplished! Brought a 300 year old British Raj Sovereignty to its knees, never using violence once, the longest colonial oppression in human history, to form a new nation, which then opened up nations all over the world to ending British rule, starting with Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana in 1962.

They (not the British, but the Belgians and the American CIA) certainly, for example, assassinated Patrice Lumumba, the first Democratically elected President of the Congo, but he is remembered all over Africa with streets named after him.

We have to start thinking of Bernie as a kind of modern day Gandhi; the British Viceroys might come and go, but Gandhi was still there through the series of all of them, and further, as this author Nathan Robinson so ably put it: THE PRIMARY ISN'T OVER.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 11:00:52 PM

Lois Gagnon

Governor Cuomo will be the surprise nominee at the convention. The Dems have pulled this kind of stunt before. Henry Wallace anyone? There's no way they'll allow Bernie to have the nomination because the donor class gets what it wants. That's who the parties work for.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 7:45:45 PM

