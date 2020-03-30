Everything has Changed. The Democratic primary is no longer over.

The Democratic primary is no longer over. This is a historic crisis requiring nothing less than FDR-style ambition and leadership. We've got just the guy.

BY Nathan J. Robinson, Editor Current Affairs, Condensed with added commentary in italics and brackets from Stephen Fox

Trump is the last person you'd want in charge during a crisis, and his behavior has been criminal. He misrepresented to the public, implying the virus's seriousness was being exaggerated for political reasons, suggesting it was no worse than the flu and promising that "like a miracle, it will disappear." Against the opinions of both public health experts and economists, he has told the public he wants to have the churches open for Easter services and suggested that lock-downs are doing more harm than good. As people begged Trump to invoke the power of the state to compel ventilator production, he instead opting for protracted haggling over prices with private companies.

[Meanwhile South Korea and even the Czech Republic are leading the world in flattening the curve. South Korea's efforts are well known and well documented, but less so Czech Republic, which mandated everyone to wear masks on March 15, and has been so fortunate to have only two deaths]

We hear a lot about the "bipartisan" relief package that just passed, but Democrats need to show that they are in command at a time when Trump is flailing. This they have not done. In part, this is because the party's frontrunner for the presidential nomination, Joe Biden, was completely missing in action as the worst part of the crisis escalated.

[The bipartisan effort was little more than a corporate and Wall Street bailout, 6 times the financial level of the 2008 bailout, with next to nothing for wage earners and even for small business owners, so it seems to me, because I am one]

"I don't think the public wants to hear criticism of Donald Trump right now," said a Biden adviser. This is indefensible: It's like declining to criticize George W. Bush over Hurricane Katrina. Trump is directly causing people to die in large numbers and then misrepresenting about it.

[It is possible that Trump has no real understanding of this crisis? Just examine his evolving commentaries on ventilators, or look at the Democrat-sponsored advertisement that he decried as entirely false, yet in fact it was comprised of only his announcement and his words~~~decrying your own words as entirely false, and demanding through a cease and desist order that no TV stations air it, and even threatening them with pulling their license if they do!!!? How much more draconian would Donald Trump be in a second term? That thought is staggering.]

