Everything about the Trump insurrection was planned ... except failing

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by Mark Sumner

On Wednesday, supporters of Donald Trump pushed through police lines, stormed the U.S. Capitol, smashed windows, broke open doors, and went prowling through the halls with flexi-cuffs seeking congressional hostages. In the following hours and days, Republicans have expressed shock at this totally unexpected event, and Trump-appointed Pentagon officials have stated that the violence was "beyond their wildest dreams." But Republicans have had over four years to understand exactly who Donald Trump is, what he is capable of doing, and who his followers are. Law enforcement officials at every level had not only a very good idea of the scale of this event, but the amount of violence it would bring.

The nation may be shocked by the visuals of what happened on Wednesday. People wearing horned helmets, T-shirts with Nazi slogans, and waving Confederate banners through the halls of Congress, made some draw parallels to the sacking of Rome by barbarian hordes. However, two days after this spontaneous event, the thing that's become most clear is that it wasn't spontaneous at all. It's not just the culmination of everything Republicans have been doing for decades, it's also an event that was launched, intentionally, as an insurrection against the United States.

Trump has been laying the groundwork for this moment from the beginning

Trump's encouragement of violence from his followers goes back to before he began occupying the White House. That includes encouraging people to beat up protesters at his rallies, calling for and then deploying active military forces to face immigrants seeking asylum, praising Nazi marchers at Charlottesville who were complicit in the murder of a peaceful protester, and repeatedly making threats of violence against Black Lives Matter protesters and others. Trump has made it absolutely clear to his followers that violence-including deadly force-is perfectly acceptable, even encouraged.

Even if Trump had lost in 2016, he had already prepared his supporters to use violence as a means of overturning the results of the election. The same claims of election fraud and polling fraud had already been laid then, because Trump expected to lose. And the same calls for his supporters to carry out violent response and "monitor" the polls with armed poll-watchers had prompted the nation for widespread violence that was only halted by Trump's surprising win.



(Image by twitter) Details DMCA



Immediately after the election, Donald Trump began replacing Pentagon officials-and not just any officials. Trump explicitly replaced those officials who were directly responsible for the deployment and disposition of forces that protect the capital. Included in his targeting were those who had objected to the use of active military to attack peaceful protests over the summer.

Over the summer, Trump brought in unidentified forces including riot squads from the Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Marshals-none of them trained in dealing with civilian protests-to push back against peaceful marchers from Black Lives Matter following the police murder of George Floyd. In addition, Trump officials lead the Park Police, Secret Service, and others in what was frequently referred to as massive overresponse to small numbers of nonviolent protesters. All the while, Trump equated violence with "law and order" and used claims about shadowy antifa forces to justify going into cities over the objections of mayors and governors.

Through his time in the White House, Trump has tested the boundaries of using military forces-active military, National Guard, and irregular forces-to control civilian populations. It's clear that he understands exactly where the controls for that power are located and exactly how requests for assistance can be met, or thwarted.

Trump's November moves at the Pentagon now look like express preparation for exactly the moment that came on Wednesday.

The placement of the event on Jan. 6 was, without any doubt, meant to intimidate representatives and senators during the count of the Electoral College vote. Trump meant this event to encourage objections to that vote-he said as much during the rally just before the assault. It's clear from phone calls made by Rudy Giuliani that Trump wanted his supporters in Congress to object over and over, generating the maximum possible delay. And it's clear from Trump's own statements that he hoped to force Mike Pence into taking action beyond the law, forcing the ceremonial count to end without declaring Joe Biden the winner and pushing the next steps back into the courts.

The howling mob Trump unleashed was terrorism in its purest sense. They were meant to cause terror. To Congress. To interfere with the transition of power.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).