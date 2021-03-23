Everything You Need to Know About Third Eye Meditation



Third eye meditation

(Image by Meditation for sleep) Details DMCA



The third eye or the sixth chakra in your body is linked with the Pineal gland. Rumors are there that having mastery over your third eye provides you supernatural powers. Thus, you achieve superhuman memory, telepathy, and better intuition. Everything with just practicing third eye meditation. In case you want to dig much deeper into meditation practice, you can join a yoga teacher training course.

What is Third Eye?

A place between your eyebrows is known as the third eye. When you talk in terms of energy centers or chakras, it is the sixth chakra when you start from the root chakra. Biologically, the location at the root of your brain comes in alignment with your third eye.

So, concentrating on the third eye helps you activate the Pineal gland. The gland further controls various functions of your brain. Hence, it works towards the overall development of your physical and mental health.

How To Practice Third Eye Meditation

Positioning

To practice the third eye meditation, you need to first sit down. Make sure you choose a comfortable and peaceful place to practice meditation. You need to sit in a cross-legged position.

If possible, you can sit in the lotus position. Once seated comfortably, close your eyes.

Relaxation

Work on relaxing your mind and body. How to do that? Simply focus on your breath. Just bring your attention to the inhale and exhale of your body. By doing that, you learn to limit the activity of your mind.

Relaxation helps you to limit your physical as well as mental activities. Furthermore, relaxing your mind helps you to relax your senses. So, you have better control while practicing meditation.

Focus

This is the most important step to practice third eye meditation. Once your mind and body are relaxed, bring your attention between your eyebrows. Keep your attention at this point for an extended period. Try to empty your mind and simply focus on your third eye.

Over time, you might be able to see indigo or blue light. Also, you might feel a sensation between your eyebrows while practicing third eye meditation.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).