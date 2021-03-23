 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Everything You Need to Know About Third Eye Meditation

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 519079
Message Meditation for sleep

Third eye meditation
Third eye meditation
(Image by Meditation for sleep)   Details   DMCA

The third eye or the sixth chakra in your body is linked with the Pineal gland. Rumors are there that having mastery over your third eye provides you supernatural powers. Thus, you achieve superhuman memory, telepathy, and better intuition. Everything with just practicing third eye meditation. In case you want to dig much deeper into meditation practice, you can join a yoga teacher training course.

What is Third Eye?

A place between your eyebrows is known as the third eye. When you talk in terms of energy centers or chakras, it is the sixth chakra when you start from the root chakra. Biologically, the location at the root of your brain comes in alignment with your third eye.

So, concentrating on the third eye helps you activate the Pineal gland. The gland further controls various functions of your brain. Hence, it works towards the overall development of your physical and mental health.

How To Practice Third Eye Meditation

Positioning

To practice the third eye meditation, you need to first sit down. Make sure you choose a comfortable and peaceful place to practice meditation. You need to sit in a cross-legged position.

If possible, you can sit in the lotus position. Once seated comfortably, close your eyes.

Relaxation

Work on relaxing your mind and body. How to do that? Simply focus on your breath. Just bring your attention to the inhale and exhale of your body. By doing that, you learn to limit the activity of your mind.

Relaxation helps you to limit your physical as well as mental activities. Furthermore, relaxing your mind helps you to relax your senses. So, you have better control while practicing meditation.

Focus

This is the most important step to practice third eye meditation. Once your mind and body are relaxed, bring your attention between your eyebrows. Keep your attention at this point for an extended period. Try to empty your mind and simply focus on your third eye.

Over time, you might be able to see indigo or blue light. Also, you might feel a sensation between your eyebrows while practicing third eye meditation.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meditation for sleep Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am a yoga teacher and content writer.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Everything You Need to Know About Third Eye Meditation

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 