Hey, do you ever feel like SCREAMING(!) at the TOP(!) of your LUNGS, "WHAT THE F IS GOING ON?" I can't scream very loud but, I DO wish I could. This is a 4 Non Blondes song. A fair chance you have heard it.

But hey, its Lady Gaga singing/yelling at the top of her lungs the same 4 Non Blondes song. If you can't do it, do it vicariously through her.

And does she ever BELT IT OUT! ... "WHAT'S GOING ON!!!!"

..... Turn up the volume if you can......

(And, what do you think she is doing at the end of the video when she takes off the camouflage/military shirt/jacket she is wearing and flips it the bird, stomps on it, and kicks it? Pretty sure I know what she is doing........)

Twenty-five years and my life is still

Trying to get up that great big hill of hope

For a destination

I realized quickly when I knew I should

That the world was made up of this brotherhood of man

For whatever that means

And so I cry sometimes

When I'm lying in bed

Just to get it all out

What's in my head

And I, I am feeling a little peculiar

