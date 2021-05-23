 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/23/21

"Even as We Speak": The Killing Continues

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 89170
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

"Even as we speak!"

When it comes to this reoccurring American tragedy, we hear this phrase, "even as we speak." And, for sure, there's another murder of an unarmed Black American by police. We'll see another news report that includes yet another "disturbing video." A view of the crime scene shows a Black American, usually a man, in a car, or standing outside a car. A Black man on the pavement surrounded by uniformed police shouting commands. The Black American sees police pointing guns, police shouting commands, police firing tasers. The outcome is known, for Americans have seen these videos before.

Tortured and dying, the victim isn't rendered first aid on the scene. The victim, if not dead, is left to die. And even after death, the victim's remains are neglected because narratives of what happened have to be concocted. Everyone has to be on the same page. Resisting arrest for a visible air freshener or a broken tail light or a possible counterfeit twenty . Or just being Black is a red flag.

So a car crash is the story on May 10, 2019. Until a doctor notices taser prongs in back of the deceased, Ronald Greene!

A car accident?

In reality, Ronald Greene

Why should the torturers and murderers halt in the middle of a long-standing crusade to render aid to Black Americans, designated the enemy of white supremacy?

American history of conquest and enslavement, of segregation and vigilantism, concentration camps and incarceration testifies to an acceptance of violence as a means of controlling and limiting the mobility of the "undesirable." The frequency, then, of the execution-style killing of Black Americans disrupts business-as-usual in America, if for no other reason than it takes place before a running video tape.

This was my response to a woman who let me know that she, born in the South, had, nonetheless, been raised to respect "colored" people. Her mother knew a "colored" woman. She was taught to respect this "colored" woman.

That was the term used then!

Yes, I know.

I'm a bit older than her and, therefore, old enough to remember. But I was speaking about the video tape of Ronald Greene's murder.

What are the implications for the innocent and privileged one, if, sticking to the subject of murder, we linger on the "habit" of grab-and-kill by police officers, acquitted by the courts? What are the implications about those "habits" the average white Americans, going about their lives, not needing to worry about a deadly confrontation with the police?

Nothing can be given up to right this ugly business.

Only how do the Black families of the grab-and-kill practice go on with their lives? We spend days acknowledging the survivors of Tulsa's massacre of its Black citizens while Ronald Greene, hogged tied, is dragged face down on the pavement by an American in uniform with a gun and taser who believes he's still "back in the day" or in the present, where the courts won't charge him with murder.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
Author 89170
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 94 articles, 138 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

When it comes to this reoccurring American tragedy, we hear the phrase, "even as we speak" too often.

Submitted on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 11:34:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 