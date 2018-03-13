

(Image by Egberto Willies) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Trump's most reliable and consistent supporters are the Evangelicals. It is hard to explain how a group that so went after President Obama, a man with a saint halo when compared to Donald Trump, would support such a degenerate president. It speaks more about them than it does about the president.

Bush speechwriter utterly 'destroys' Evangelicals in a lengthy essay



Well, it is not only Left Wing Liberals or Progressives who now affirmatively describe Evangelicals now as more than hypocrites because of their implicit support for hate, racism, sexism, misogyny, homophobia, and xenophobia. If the God they believe in is really one to be feared, then unless they atone in short order, they should fear what their afterlife will look like according to their own beliefs.

- Advertisement -

Show's blog post here.