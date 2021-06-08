The root word of the word vaccination is berry. The root word of the word vaccination is bovine. There is some debate over which of these is actual fact, but the debate on the etymology is perhaps overshadowed by the debate on vaccinations as an systematic approach be it bovine or berry. The divergence between the etymological origins of the word vaccination depicts the divergence of allopathy and naturopathy/homeopathy as treatment.

On one side, the etymology of vaccination is derived from the Latin vacca, meaning cow. Variolae vaccinae was the name given by Edward Jenner to Cow Pox. He developed vaccination against the disease and was the first to demonstrate the theory that controlled exposure could develop immunity.



On the other side the etymology of vaccination comes from the Latin vaccinium, used to distinguish a plant species, many blossoming with berries we consume. It is apparent via other names of other pathogens that the virus was likely named what it is because of its appearance as similar to a berry of sorts.

The fact that the first virus to have a vaccination as a preventative and that berries also act as preventatives might be coincidence, but mirrors and reveals the contrast between those who would pursue holistic approaches with those who prefer a mechanical approach.

In the case of Corona viruses in total, not just Covid-19, it just so happens that elderberries in particular (and berries generally) are an excellent source of preventative compounds impacting virus replication, and extent of sickness due to infection and possibly acting to prevent infection. In fact, studies reveal elderberry extract creates a slippery quality of the cell structure that prevents corona virus from latching onto the cell and replicating so as to cause sickness whereas the Corona-19 vaccination genetically modifies the cell structure to prevent the virus from efficiently attaching and replicating as well.

In effect, vaccinations could be one or the other, natural or mechanical. Natural approaches require tempered care and frequent dosage, mechanical approaches require enhanced procedure and infrequent dosage. I would not tell anyone which direction to proceed. I do not mean to suggest one way is better than the other, only to point out the divergence and the clear similar effects.

"For a healthy Fall eat berries in The Spring." ~Traditional Chinese Medicine expression

I will be so bold as to express some natural facts and enhancements helpful to all of us humans, elderberry to start. Primates, that means you, and bats are among the few mammals that do not produce our own vitamin C and require it for our overall health. Eat fruits and especially berries for healthy Vitamin C as we all need it, vaccination or otherwise. We need berries for the Vitamin C alone! Acerola berries are an excellent source of natural Vitamin C.

Furthermore, eat garlic if you feel unwell and generally, for the allicin, a potent antioxidant. If you feel yourself becoming sick, eat more garlic, just not on an empty stomach. Further research reveals that allicin and Vitamin C have synergistic beneficial effects when taken together. Garlic may be one of the best ways to detoxify, prevent sickness and assist ridding oneself of the cold/flu and other pathogenic viruses, fungi and bacteria.

