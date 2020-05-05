 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H4'ed 5/5/20

Estonia's UN Security Council Presidency in May 2020 and Proposed UN Pandemic Board of Inquiry

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
From the author of a plan to create a Secretary General's Pandemic Board of Inquiry in the form of a Citizen Petition from Stephen Fox

This was a working text of my plan from two weeks ago. I have communicated this text to the Secretary General through the Spokesman and to the Undersecretary General for Legal Affairs, Miguel Soares.

If this is unacceptable to the 16 nations which have biological weapons, it is then incumbent on the remaining 177 to join together and create their own Board of Inquiry.

My original concept remains possible through the UN Security Council; I am informed that it is on the agenda for discussion, the plan to create a UN Pandemic Board of Inquiry.

"To thoroughly examine the growing international legal issues resulting from the pandemic: this must be done by a UN Board of Inquiry to be endowed the requisite interrogatory and subpoena powers of the International Court of Justice in The Hague; to determine with absolute accuracy who is responsible for this "predictable accident" as cause of this pandemic; and how it was inadvertently or intentionally leaked out of the lab at the Wuhan Virology Laboratories, which nations and which corporations invested in such research; which nations have stockpiled the vast number of ghastly biological weapons and what other weaponry do those stock piles contain; what are the legal repercussions as to economic restoration in the post pandemic era, and other legal matters that will evolve moving into the future. The authority establish Boards of Inquiry is found in the United Nations Charter, Article 97."

8th UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon asked to Advise 9th Secretary General Antonio Gutteres on Pandemic Board of Inquiry

For the last Board of Inquiry August 1 2019, Russia challenged the legality of doing so, but it was established nonetheless, did its task, and established its findings.

On Establishing by the UN Secretary-General of a "Board of Inquiry" for Northwest Syria Unofficial translation

Russia's Objections recorded here:

