Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

"Establishment Wins" Are Bad for Democrats -- and the Country

By       Message Richard Eskow     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/11/18

Author 77715
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

From Our Future

From youtube.com: Democrats eye big wins in 2018 {MID-297131}
Democrats eye big wins in 2018
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Diehard science-fiction fans will remember the mystical mantra at the heart of the 21st-century "Battlestar Galactica" reboot: "All this has happened before and will happen again." Democratic Party leaders and members of the mainstream media should keep that sentence in mind during the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Given the events of the past few years, how can a reporter for the Washington Post write a sentence like this after the June 6 primary?

"Democrats increased their odds of picking up three House seats in New Jersey, as candidates favored by the DCCC beat back more liberal alternatives."

Let's rephrase that:

- Advertisement -

"Three candidates who were backed by an organization that lost control of Congress, and who espouse policies that voters have rejected across the country, beat back more liberal alternatives. As a result, their party is more likely to win in November."

Does this sound right to you?

Democrats rode to victory in 2008 on a wave of anti-Republican sentiment, only to lose power at all levels in the 10 years that followed. Will it happen again? Or will progressive insurgents remake the party in a more effective image?

- Advertisement -

Bush Fever

First, a reminder: George W. Bush was a terrible president. Bush left office with record levels of public disapproval. Now, according to recent polling, a majority of Democrats remember him favorably. They are apparently so absorbed in Donald Trump's story, and the idea of "Trump exceptionalism," that they fail to see how Republicans of previous years paved the way for both his politics and his dictatorial style.

Like Trump, Bush pandered to evangelicals with oppressive social policies -- although unlike Trump, he may have shared their theology. Like Trump, he gave a huge tax cut to the wealthy and corporations.

Bush tried to privatize Social Security, a wildly unpopular move that contributed to Republican Congressional losses. The financial crisis of 2008 also happened on Bush's watch, offering conclusive proof that the conservative and neoliberal ideology of privatization was a disaster for working Americans.

Bush also did something Trump hasn't done, at least not yet. Using the most audacious lies in modern American governance, he deceived the country into a disastrous war in Iraq. That war has resulted in well over 4,000 American deaths, along with the deaths of hundreds of thousands -- perhaps more than a million -- Iraqis. That war cost trillions of dollars and destabilized the entire region, giving rise to ISIS and triggering ongoing conflict in Syria, Libya, and Yemen.

Why bring up George W. Bush? Because it was his unpopularity, mendacity, and incompetence that led to the Democratic victories of 10 years ago -- much as Trump might do this year, if Democrats' hopes come true.

- Advertisement -

National Amnesia

People mourn the loss of "norms" under Donald Trump, and it's true that Trump is extremely... ah... abnormal. But Vice President Dick Cheney was also abusive toward his enemies during the Bush presidency. Cheney lied shamelessly. Diplomats, intelligence officers, and other government professionals were bent to the administration's will under Cheney's totalitarian hand.

Bush lied to the American people, waged war recklessly, governed theocratically, and pursued fiscal policies that enriched his friends, family, and himself.

The national amnesia surrounding Bush got plenty of help from the mainstream media. Bush's crimes and missteps, as well as his violations of political norms, have been buried in a flurry of feel-good stories about his amateur paintings and his friendship with the Clintons and Obamas.

Nostalgic reporters and pundits have felt free to re-imagine Bush's presidency as a civil and moderate time, although it was neither. Many establishment Democrats have been eager to share that narrative, perhaps because they hope it helps them against Trump.

Obama, Too

Our national amnesia also extends to the history of the Obama years. When Obama was elected in 2008, Democrats controlled the House of Representatives and had a filibuster-proof, 60-vote majority in the Senate.

But Obama and the Democrats in Congress adopted a "centrist," corporate-friendly line, both rhetorically and economically. By the time Obama's presidency ended, Democrats had lost both houses of Congress, two-thirds of governorships, and approximately 1,000 seats in state legislatures.

The message should have been clear: Democratic "centrism" -- an economic ideology that is further right than public opinion on many key issues -- is not the way to win or keep political power. But that lesson was apparently forgotten, along with the lessons of the Bush presidency.

Here are a couple more occurrences our media and political classes appear to have forgotten. Bernie Sanders nearly won the Democratic nomination, despite a tilted playing field in the primaries. It turns out that a lot of current Democrats -- and potential new ones -- were tired of their party's establishment, a fact that has been confirmed by recent polling. And Donald Trump's election was the product of many forces, one of which was the failure of the establishment message to drive turnout or persuade enough working-class voters of all races to vote for its candidate.

The Reporter Says the Horse Can Do

Washington Post political reporter Derek Hawkins, the author of the sentence quoted in the beginning of this piece, also wrote in his post-primary analysis that "the national Democratic establishment got the last laugh."

That's certainly what the "establishment" wants you to think. Is it true? Writing for The Intercept, David Dayen and Ryan Grim disagree. They write that the primary which offered the clearest ideological matchup between the establishment agenda and the left was in California's 45th District, where progressive favorite Katie Porter defeated David Min.

Porter, who is supported by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and progressive groups, supports Medicare For All and other left ideas.

Min, a former Chuck Schumer staffer and Center for American Progress fellow, had the support of the New Democrats. As Dayen and Grim note, that organization "supplied 27 of the 33 House Democratic votes in favor of the recent bank deregulation bill."

A New Democrat-backed candidate also lost in San Diego, where progressive Ammar Campa-Najjar defeated Josh Butner. And progressive Deb Haaland defeated a former prosecutor and a less progressive woman in New Mexico's 1st District, where she is now poised to become the first Native American woman in Congress. Progressives also unseated establishment Dems in several New Mexico races.

Nevertheless, many media outlets were eager to characterize June 6's results as a return to form for the Democratic establishment. That partly stems from the "horse race" aspect of election coverage, which leads them to promote dramatic announcements that a new horse has taken the lead.

But, as Hawkins' coverage for the Washington Post illustrates, many writers for the mainstream media share the dubious belief that "centrist" Democrats are more likely to win general elections. No amount of empirical evidence seems to shake them from this belief.

History Doesn't Always Repeat Itself

A kind of short-term thinking is at play here, too. Some of these pundits interpreted a recent WaPo analysis of the Democratic left's performance as more vindication of the establishment, since "only" 10 of 21 candidates backed by Sanders have won in this election cycle, along with 46 of the 111 backed by the Sanders-affiliated group Our Revolution.

When viewed from a longer-term perspective, that's a stunning outcome. The Sanders movement had no power in the Democratic Party three years ago. It's fighting a party establishment that controls networks of political power and millions of dollars. Nevertheless, it's already won between 40 and 50 percent of its races.

Revolutions, whether political or military, take years to win. There are always losses along the way. How would the political press of today covered George Washington's struggles in the Battle of Long Island or Valley Forge?

Millions are being spent to defeat the progressive movement. Despite that, the left is experiencing an extraordinary ascendance. Will it rise quickly enough to change the party's trajectory in 2018? That remains to be seen.

But one thing is clear: each establishment victory is potentially Pyrrhic, carrying with it the seeds of its own destruction. If there are more such victories and they embolden corporate Democrats, it could discourage base turnout and convince voters that the party stands for nothing. The result could be victory in November for Trump's Republicans.

That isn't inevitable, even if the establishment prevails. The party base seems to be energized by hatred of Trump and his Republicans this year, just as it was energized by hatred of Bush and his Republicans in 2008. That could be enough to give Democrats the House, or even the Senate, even with bland establishment Democrats on the ballot.

But if they govern the way they did in the decade after 2008, there are likely to be more disasters to come. Even if they take back the presidency in 2020 -- which is hardly a given -- the Democratic establishment's ideas will once again fail to meet the great challenges of our time, politically or as policy. Voters are likely to reject them, allowing the Republicans to return to power.

All this has happened before, and could happen again -- unless the Democratic Party is taken over and transformed, by a new movement that has just begun to fight.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Host of 'The Breakdown,' Writer, and Senior Fellow, Campaign for America's Future

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How to Fix the Fed: Dismiss Dimon, Boot the Bankers, and Can the Corporations

The Top 12 Political Fallacies of 2012

Pawn: The Real George Zimmerman Story

What America Would Look Like If Libertarians Got Their Way

"F" The Bureaucracy! The White House Can Help Homeowners Right Now

"His Own Man's" Man: Jeb Bush and the Return of Wolfowitz

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 