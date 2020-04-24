"Essential": What's in a Word?



Are you an "essential worker" who needs to be on the job? Do you run a "non-essential" business" that's required to close and isn't eligible for a government bailout? When you leave your home is it for "essential travel" or are you engaging in "non-essential activity?"

"Essential" versus "non-essential" may be the single most significant word pairing that's come out of the COVID-19 panic and its associated shutdowns, lockdowns, and shakedowns.

But I haven't seen many attempts to actually define the words (laundry lists of activities the issuing authority approves or disapproves of aren't definitions). What do they actually mean?

Among the definitions offered in the 1913 edition of Webster's Revised Unabridged Dictionary, I suspect this is the definition of "essential" we're looking for:

"Important in the highest degree; indispensable to the attainment of an object; indispensably necessary."

But that definition raises more questions than it answers: Important to whom? Indispensable to the attainment of what object? Necessary why?

Those same questions, of course, are also relevant to what makes an activity unimportant, dispensable, and unnecessary, i.e. "non-essential."

I can't really answer those questions, but I have a good idea how, and by whom, they can and can't be answered.

The best mechanism for answering questions pertaining to how essential a business or a job might be is called "the market."

If customers consider a business "essential," they'll do business with it. If not, they won't.

If employers consider a job "essential," they'll pay what it takes to convince someone to do that job. If not, they won't.

Yes, it really is that simple. Those judgments may change over time and for different situations, but the aggregate judgments of billions of customers and millions of business owners constitute a pretty reliable indicator of what is or isn't important, indispensable, and necessary.

The judgments of politicians and bureaucrats, on the other hand, are only a reliable indicator of one thing: What serves or doesn't serve the desire of politicians and bureaucrats to order the rest of us around and run our lives.

The "shutdown, lockdown, shakedown" response to COVID-19 wasn't just unnecessary: It will almost certainly turn out to have killed more people than COVID-19 itself.

Patients with non-COVID-19 illnesses have had procedures pushed back as "non-essential." Some of them are going to unnecessarily die.

