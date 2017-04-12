

Ivanka Trump by David Shankbone

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by By Mark Sumner

In 2013, Donald Trump was perfectly fine with chemical attacks in Syria. So fine, in fact, that he sent more than a dozen tweets explaining how America should stay out of it and reminding everyone that those people dying from sarin nerve gas were no angels.

RT @realDonaldTrump: Remember, all these âfreedom fightersâ in Syria want to fly planes into our buildings. at — Lady Beverley (@bossbev) April 12, 2017

But after railing that Obama should stay out of Syria, stay out of Syria, and stay out of Syria despite the fact that more than 1,400 people had died in that earlier chemical weapons attack, Trump's tiny heart finally thawed after an attack an order of magnitude smaller. Why?

Everyone's favorite Sopranos bit character has the answer.

Trump's 33-year-old son, Eric, told The Daily Telegraph on Monday that the strike was influenced in part by Ivanka, who he said was "heartbroken and outraged" by the chemical attack.

Sure. There were people who thought that Ivanka might convince her daddy dearest that climate change wasn't a Chinese hoax, or that women were also human beings. Nuh-uh.

But apparently he will fire missiles at her command.

"Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence," Eric Trump said, speaking with the newspaper at Trump Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, Scotland. "I'm sure she said, 'Listen, this is horrible stuff.' My father will act in times like that."

Assad's attacks in Idlib are upsetting. So were all the previous attacks. But the idea that Donald Trump fired off an $80 million attack that opens the United States to further entanglement in Syria and has the world convinced that American policy is chaos, all because something upset his daughter " that's also a wee bit distressing.

Eric Trump also had Deep Thoughts on why his father was continually trying to cozy up to Vladimir Putin.

Eric Trump said his dad has only argued that the U.S. should be "best friends with other superpowers" and described allegations of improper links with Russia as "ridiculous."

There's nothing improper about being superfriends. So long as they don't do anything to upset Ivanka.