 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Erasing Black History Makes America Racist Again

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Article originally published in The PuLSE Institute

By Robert Weiner and Annie Cayer

Now that Juneteenth has just been celebrated, the nation still faces erasing black history in books and college courses, a threat to America's intellect.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida geared up for his presidential announcement and started a cultural fight with an influential organization of higher education- The College Board. When DeSantis rejected the course material in a pilot Advanced Placement African American class, outrage across the country sparked, and a new question was raised about what is American History.

The Florida Department of Education released a statement that the curriculum lacked education value and would be rejected. The Department Office of Articulation said it is "inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value." This reasoning highlights their effort to control how racism is taught in school.

In his state of Florida--but with repercussions nationally because of his presidential campaign--the governor plans to dramatically change the state's education system by eliminating "ideological conformity" and reducing the number of courses in diversity, paralleling his recent ban on the AP black history course.

His Stop WOKE Act, which has been temporarily blocked from enforcement by two federal courts, is attempting to restrict how schools and workplaces can address topics such as race, gender, and sexual identity. Similarly, on May 15, DeSantis signed a bill into law to defund programs that advance diversity. According to a release by his office, "The Governor signed Senate Bill (SB) 266 to prohibit institutions from spending federal or state dollars on discriminatory initiatives, such as so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)" programs:" Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to Strengthen Florida's Position as National Leader in Higher Education.

Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, has been active in her disapproval of this bill. In a statement issued by The King Center on January 22, she wrote, "Florida would prefer its students not learn about our nation's well-documented history of genocide, slavery, discrimination, and oppression imposed upon black people," and continues by imploring those around the country to speak out about inhumanity and injustice. She says, "the time is now. The children are waiting for you to step up, stop the propaganda and disinformation and show them how you will stand for justice and truth."

Advanced Placement courses are a pivotal classroom opportunity in which students can harness their desire to learn beyond what is required, as well as gain credit for college classes. Governor DeSantis' ban is shutting down expansive ways that could change how students discuss subjects such as mass incarceration, police brutality, and potential and actual discrimination in the justice system.

The College Board, which develops and administers these standardized tests, has now excluded the names of many prominent black writers and other academics associated with critical race theory. Toni Morrison, a literary giant and the first black woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, has compiled work that is transformational in its writing of our history and future. Unfortunately, the work she completed is frequently now in high schools across the country the target of book bans for its "inappropriate" and "explicit" material.

It is not just Florida that is enacting this; sixteen states and counting have banned "critical race theory". The list of states that have banned Critical Race Theory includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Several more states are looking to follow suit.

Shortly after the world spent the day Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior on the 55th anniversary of his assassination on April 4, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz invoked the civil rights leader's name in his own tweet attacking the NAACP, one of America's most acclaimed anti-racist institutions. Again, Dr. Bernice King spoke back to him. King responded to his tweet with a social media post of her father's picture and a statement saying, "What my father would be deeply concerned about is the harmful, discriminatory legislation in Florida. "

Bernice King is once again needing to defend the legacy of her father, Martin Luther King Jr., against people who are misusing his legacy.

"There is no teaching on the horrors and myriad of monstrous manifestations of white supremacy and racism that will be palatable to white supremacists and racists," she stated.

Robert Weiner is a former Clinton and Bush White House spokesman who also served as a senior staffer for the House Government Operations and Judiciary committees and for Congressman John Conyers and Charles Rangel, co-founders of the Congressional Black Caucus, as well as Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, Sen. Ted Kennedy, and Gen. Barry McCaffrey, and Sen. Ted Kennedy. Annie Cayer is policy and research analyst at Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for Change.

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend