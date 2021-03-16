Environmental Ethics

starry night
A Kingly creature; now creatureless King
An Empire out of breath while breathless doing
Air, water, land all three commanded
to remain in place and serve
They wilt under the lash of gentle commerce
whilst jolly plenty stumbles along in filthy blindness
All living things now cringe at the gross summons of Man
Yet meanwhile Gaia gathers up her furious arms in Amazonia,
Under the Sea, and over glacial ridge rallying to expel
this internal invader and push him back either
into oblivious earthly Armageddon
or into the cold mocking stare of the stars