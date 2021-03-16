Environmental Ethics

A Kingly creature; now creatureless King

An Empire out of breath while breathless doing

Air, water, land all three commanded

to remain in place and serve

They wilt under the lash of gentle commerce

whilst jolly plenty stumbles along in filthy blindness

All living things now cringe at the gross summons of Man

Yet meanwhile Gaia gathers up her furious arms in Amazonia,

Under the Sea, and over glacial ridge rallying to expel

this internal invader and push him back either

into oblivious earthly Armageddon

or into the cold mocking stare of the stars