Entering the Ring of War Propaganda

By Mark Taliano

March 9, 2018

Western populations are inundated with war propaganda, and all of the MSM is guilty. It serves to promote criminal warfare rather than peace.

Once we enter the ring of propaganda fabricated by western agencies of deception, we start to lose, since it is at that point that we become entwined in the convoluted narratives. Intelligence agencies are specialists at creating such fake narratives.[1]

Fundamental lies and omissions persist because we insist on using them as talking points despite the preponderance of evidence that negates them.

There are, for example, no "moderate terrorists"[2] in Syria. The term itself is an oxymoron and quite ridiculous. All of the terrorists in Syria are there precisely because the West and its allies are waging a supremely illegal war against the Syrian government. They are all proxies for the West.

The War on Terror is a fraud and the West is not waging war against ISIS either.[3] ISIS are monsters, but they are not Frankenstein monsters who have turned on their masters in Syria. They remain Western assets, sometimes expendable[4], but assets nonetheless. They served to deliver key strategic areas to the West and they still serve that function, as outlined in the 2012 DIA document.

The ring of propaganda includes Hollywood. The 2018 Oscars featured Bana al-Abed[5], falsely conflating her with feminism and freedom. Omitted from the spectacle is the fact that Bana's father worked for both al Qaeda and ISIS[6], and that Western terrorist supporters and propagandists are exploiting her to create illegal war propaganda.

The White Helmets[7] fall into the same category. They are terrorist-auxiliaries, and they exploit children, and murder children, to create fake narratives centered around their heroic "humanitarian" deeds. The White Helmets are not a legitimate source of information for news.

Also omitted from MSM narratives is that terrorists in East Ghouta[8] murder civilians who try to escape occupied areas, just as terrorists murdered civilians trying to flee occupied Aleppo. Civilians continue to be used as human shields. Most do not stay in terrorist-occupied areas of their own volition.

The choice in Syria is not between two monsters. The Western terrorists are monsters, but the elected Syrian government is not a monster. All of the demonization campaigns against Assad have proven false. The Saydnaya torture evidence is fraudulent[9]. The Caesar "kills his own people"[10] photo evidence is fraudulent, and Assad does not gas his own people either.

The only monsters in the whole dirty war are the West and their allies. We are the ones committing the Supreme international crime, we are the ones fabricating the war narratives, and we the people are accomplices in our governments' crimes when we fail to denounce them.

*

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Mark Taliano

Western populations are inundated with war propaganda, and all of the MSM is guilty. It serves to promote criminal warfare rather than peace.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 12:23:02 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

Thank you so much for this post!!!

Many of you have read these next words before, but I cannot stress enough that watching the really great BBC series, The Century of the Self (Adam Curtis), will do wonders in developing your propaganda-spotting senses. And you will understand how propaganda works.

We have to fight back against this, and a good start would be to recognize all government/media attempts at deceiving us and publicly renounce them.

(Adam Curtis's The Power of Nightmares is also instructive.)

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 1:51:54 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Excerpted from a post on gun control;

Fifty years ago, war films were critical of war. When I was in the army, soldiers were viewed as working stiffs with guns. Now they are perceived here in the homeland as mythic warriors. This is a massive change in culture. With Hollywood sleeping with the CIA click here the public is presented with a war hero who is more likely a psycho sniper and not an Audie Murphy in "wars" -- actually invasions -- that have not a shred of justification. Worse, democrats have swallowed a new neocon pill designed especially for them, one coated with a gel of humanitarian concern. With the duopoly adopting a singular neocon agenda, all the aberrant social dominoes have fallen into place. The result played out in the collabortionist MSM is a diet of daily inundation with military imagery and a constant exposure to the ethos of the warrior state fully emerging around us. We are the 21st C version of Sparta, where war and aggression are the arbiters of all social mores.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 5:52:11 PM

Paul from Potomac

As one victim yo another, I concur.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 at 12:23:31 AM

Jill Herendeen

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918-2008), Nobel-Prize-winning novelist, historian and critic of Communist totalitarianism:

"You must understand. The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. The October Revolution was not what you call in America the "Russian Revolution." It was an invasion and conquest over the Russian people. More of my countrymen suffered horrific crimes at their bloodstained hands than any people or nation ever suffered in the entirety of human history. It cannot be understated. Bolshevism was the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant of this reality is proof that the global media itself is in the hands of the perpetrators."

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 6:03:26 PM

