Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Ensuring thrills with safety: How America enforces regulations at amusement parks

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

The stunning news that a roller coaster support pole for the Fury 325 "Giga Coaster" in Charlotte, North Carolina, was cracked and threatening to collapse has sent a shockwave throughout the United States as summer vacation begins and families across the country make plans to spend time at amusement parks. Standing 325 feet tall with an 81-degree initial drop and a top speed of 95 miles an hour, the Fury 325 is the main attraction at the Carowinds amusement park. Roller coasters are scary enough as it is, but the thought of sending a child on a ride that could end in death or injury is unnerving.

The question is, what oversight authorities are there? And are they doing a sufficient job in ensuring that amusement park owners and operators are complying with safety standards and inspections?

Amusement parks are a staple of American entertainment, attracting millions of visitors each year seeking thrills, excitement, and memorable experiences. Behind the scenes, however, the US has a robust system in place to enforce safety regulations at amusement parks. From coast to coast, stringent guidelines and inspections ensure that these parks remain enjoyable while prioritizing the well-being of visitors.

The primary responsibility for safety regulation of amusement parks rests with individual states. However, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) plays a crucial role in setting safety standards for amusement rides and conducting investigations in cases of accidents or incidents involving amusement park equipment. The CPSC works in conjunction with state-level agencies to enforce regulations and ensure compliance with safety guidelines.

States have the authority to establish and enforce their own amusement park safety regulations. Most states have dedicated agencies or divisions responsible for inspecting amusement park rides and enforcing safety standards. These agencies typically require annual inspections, safety audits, and compliance with specific guidelines to obtain operating permits.

Amusement park rides undergo rigorous inspections to ensure they meet safety requirements. Trained inspectors, often employed by state regulatory agencies or hired by amusement parks, thoroughly examine every ride for structural integrity, mechanical performance, electrical systems, and safety features. Inspections may occur annually or more frequently, depending on state regulations and the type of ride.

Ride manufacturers must adhere to industry standards and design rides that meet safety requirements. They must test their products for reliability and durability, ensuring that all components are built to withstand the stresses of operation. Manufacturers are also responsible for providing proper maintenance and operation guidelines to amusement park operators.

Park operators have a responsibility to train and certify their employees in ride operation, maintenance, and emergency procedures. Training programs cover safety protocols, guest assistance, and evacuation techniques. Operators must maintain records to demonstrate that their employees have completed appropriate training and possess the necessary skills to operate rides safely.

Accidents or incidents are taken seriously, and a robust system is in place for reporting and investigating such incidents. Park operators are required to report any accidents that result in injury or death to the appropriate state agency. Regulatory authorities investigate these incidents to determine the cause and take appropriate action to prevent future occurrences. Information gleaned from these investigations often leads to the improvement of safety standards.

While roller coasters are generally considered safe, there have been unfortunate incidents involving roller coaster accidents in the US. It's important to note that such incidents are relatively rare compared to the vast number of rides that operate safely every day but there have been several accidents that highlight the importance of safety regulations and precautions.

At Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Georgia, a tragic accident took place in 2004 on the Batman: The Ride roller coaster. A 58-year-old park employee who was working near the ride was struck and killed by one of the coaster trains. The incident raised concerns about safety protocols and employee safety at amusement parks.

In 2011, at Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts, a roller coaster accident occurred on the Superman: Ride of Steel ride. A rider suffered severe injuries when she fell from the coaster's train during the ride. The incident prompted investigations into ride safety, restraints, and rider behavior.

It's crucial to remember that these incidents, while tragic, are exceptions rather than the norm. Amusement parks and regulatory authorities take these incidents seriously and continually work to enhance safety measures and prevent future accidents. Stricter regulations, improved ride designs, more thorough inspections, and better employee training have been implemented to minimize the risk of accidents and ensure the safety of roller coaster enthusiasts.

Through a combination of federal oversight, state regulations, inspections, audits, and employee training, amusement parks strive to provide thrilling experiences while ensuring the well-being of their guests. Continuous efforts to improve safety standards, investigate incidents, and learn from past experiences contribute to the ongoing success of amusement parks as safe and enjoyable destinations for people of all ages. Let us hope it remains that way.

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Lansvin

This latest incident demonstrates the need for more oversight and inspections as well as diligence on the part of park owners, operators, and visitors alike.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 5, 2023 at 9:47:28 PM

