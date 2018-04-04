Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Enough Is Enough: If You Really Want to Save Lives, Take Aim at Government Violence

Iraq
Enough is enough.

That was the refrain chanted over and over by the thousands of demonstrators who gathered to protest gun violence in America.

On March 24, 2018, more than 200,000 young people took the time to march on Washington DC and other cities across the country to demand that their concerns about gun violence be heard.

More power to them.

I'm all for activism, especially if it motivates people who have been sitting silently on the sidelines for too long to get up and try to reclaim control over a runaway government.

Curiously, however, although these young activists were vocal in calling for gun control legislation that requires stricter background checks and limits the kinds of weapons being bought and sold by members of the public, they were remarkably silent about the gun violence perpetrated by their own government.

Why is no one taking aim at the U.S. government as the greatest purveyor of violence in American society and around the world?

As journalist Celisa Calacal recognizes, "It is often the case that police shootings, incidents where law enforcement officers pull the trigger on civilians, are left out of the conversation on gun violence. But a police officer shooting a civilian counts as gun violence. Every time an officer uses a gun against an innocent or an unarmed person contributes to the culture of gun violence in this country."

Enough is enough.

The systemic violence being perpetrated by agents of the government has done more collective harm to the American people and our liberties than any single act of terror or mass shooting.

Violence has become our government's calling card, from the more than 80,000 SWAT team raids carried out every year on unsuspecting Americans to the military's endless wars abroad.

Indeed, the day before thousands of demonstrators descended on Washington DC to protest mass shootings such as the one that took place at Stoneman Douglas High School, President Trump signed into law a colossal $1.3 trillion spending bill that gives the military the biggest boost in spending in more than a decade.

With more than $700 billion earmarked for the military, including $144.3 billion for new military equipment, you can be sure this financial windfall for America's military empire will be used to expand the police state here at home.

This will put more militarized guns and weapons in the hands of local police and government bureaucrats who have been trained to shoot first and ask questions later.

Enough is enough.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

opednews.com

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007)


  New Content

He's right. I read all of his articles. We need to figure out an effective approach to DOING something about it all. I think about that all the time, and I'm not getting anywhere. How about you?

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 12:30:23 PM

Author 0
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

I ditto every word of your comment. We are doing much worse than simply treading water. We're going under. I am too old and weary for protests.. and I don't believe in them as I did in the 60's. TPTB just infiltrate and use agents to perpetuate murder.

There must be a spiritual shift. (and it may be ever-so-slowly taking place.)

But on the earthly plane, my only suggestions are the impossible. Police and military stand-downs. A nationwide tax revolt and a nationwide general strike. In other words, I am clueless. The people in my life won't even look at a picture of a starving Yemini child, let alone acknowledge we are paying for the atrocity.

Perhaps we should send Love and Light to the as*holes of the world.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 3:14:50 PM

Author 0
George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 1, 2013)


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

Ditto.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 3:48:25 PM

Author 0
Rick Kincade

Become a Fan
Author 84503

(Member since Dec 10, 2012)


  New Content

Thank you John. My feelings exactly. America has a culture of violence and theft of resources going back to the "discovery" of the New World. We discovered a motherlode of resources and used violence and murder to acquire them from their custodians. Isolated incidents of gun violence in America are puny compared to the killing of world citizens by our American Military Industrial Complex. Gun violence won't fade here until we make a very basic change in how we interact with the world.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 4:08:03 PM

Author 0
