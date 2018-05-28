Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Enduring Weight Maintenance and How to avoid nibbling when stressed.

Life After a Successful Diet

How to avoid nibbling when you are stressed.

The theory is that our bodies are programmed to be at a set weight point. If we want to go below it we have to fight against it. Most popular diets work. If you stick to them, you will lose weight. But keeping the weight down takes mindful eating, cooking and planning.

Plan how often you want to eat every day and the time of each meal. And no nibbling between!

I like to eat something four times a day.


(Image by Patricia E. Byers)   Permission   Details   DMCA

11:00 AM Late morning

4:00 PM Afternoon

8:00 PM Evening

12:00 Midnight, before I go to bed.

Plan what you want to eat for the day. At least, have an idea. In the morning I usually have two large eggs fried or scrambled in a little butter. My midnight snack is often fruit. Afternoon and Evening are up for grabs so I have to plan the specifics. I want foods that feed me, not empty calories.

When I go grocery shopping I'm mindful of what I'd like to eat and how I'll prepare it, keeping the calories and carbohydrates as low as possible, and still enjoy my meals.

Here is one of my recipes from Enduring Weight Maintenance.

Broccoli Crowns Saute'ed & Soy Honey Dip

1 lb. broccoli crowns

2 yellow onions, 1/2 lb. each

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Patricia E. Byers is an artist, photographer, writer, cook and author of Enduring Weight Maintenance, Vegetarian Cookbook, "Ideas and recipes on how to maintain your weight after the diet is done." Patricia grew up in Larchmont New York, lived (more...)
 

patricia byers

(Member since May 24, 2018), 1 articles, 1 comments


Enduring Weight Maintenance is about maintaining your weight after the diet is done. There are many ways to go about it. One of them is to plan your meals ahead, and plan when you'll have them. It will help resist the temptation to nibble between times.

