Life After a Successful Diet

How to avoid nibbling when you are stressed.

The theory is that our bodies are programmed to be at a set weight point. If we want to go below it we have to fight against it. Most popular diets work. If you stick to them, you will lose weight. But keeping the weight down takes mindful eating, cooking and planning.

Plan how often you want to eat every day and the time of each meal. And no nibbling between!

I like to eat something four times a day.



11:00 AM Late morning

4:00 PM Afternoon

8:00 PM Evening

12:00 Midnight, before I go to bed.

Plan what you want to eat for the day. At least, have an idea. In the morning I usually have two large eggs fried or scrambled in a little butter. My midnight snack is often fruit. Afternoon and Evening are up for grabs so I have to plan the specifics. I want foods that feed me, not empty calories.

When I go grocery shopping I'm mindful of what I'd like to eat and how I'll prepare it, keeping the calories and carbohydrates as low as possible, and still enjoy my meals.

Here is one of my recipes from Enduring Weight Maintenance.

Broccoli Crowns Saute'ed & Soy Honey Dip

1 lb. broccoli crowns

2 yellow onions, 1/2 lb. each

