 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 10 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/14/20

Endless war, the militarized police state, & the transition into neo-feudalism

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   14 comments
Author 510691
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rainer Shea
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

If the capitalist ruling class get their way, the revolts that the U.S. and the other parts of the neoliberal world have been experiencing this last year will be only a blip in the march towards corporate domination. Their goal is to use militarism-both within the imperial core's borders and abroad-to indefinitely keep the power structure reinforced.

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism. Howard Zinn #Dissent #patriotism #protest #corporatocracy
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism. Howard Zinn #Dissent #patriotism #protest #corporatocracy
(Image by eyewashdesign: A. Golden from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The result of this project, if successful, will be a continuation of capitalism's trend towards a neo-feudal paradigm. "The pandemic has accelerated the shift to neo-feudalism," says Joel Kotkin, author of The Coming of Neo-Feudalism. "The big losers have been the working poor, many of whom have lost their jobs. The yeoman class, the small businesses already hit by the shift to online shopping, has been decimated. Main Street, when it returns, will be even more dominated by chains. The big winners have been the tech oligarchs, who now dominate the stock market to an unprecedented degree but produce not many middle-class jobs. The clerisy" that is, the professional managerial class" has done well, expanding their power, working at home, and, particularly in the government, still getting paid."

As unemployment in the U.S. continues to rise, and the shocks of 2020's global depression continue to brutally hit the other epicenters of neoliberalism, the stripping away of the livelihoods of capitalism's expendable classes is also speeding up. The EU has passed bank bailouts that impose austerity across Europe. Austerity iskilling the lower classes in Ecuador and other neoliberal Latin American countries. From Russia to India to the U.K., capitalist regimes are to varying degrees turning to austerity as the solution to the crisis. But it isn't going to revive the robust dynamic of investment that global capitalism had before this year's economic crash. It's only going to further concentrate wealth into the ever-shrinking class of people who benefit from the system.

"Capitalism is no longer what it used to be," Professor Yanis Varoufakis said last month. "What is fascinating at the moment is that you have the highest level of share prices and lowest level of dividends. Have you noticed that? So profitability is negative, profits are on the floor and share prices are on the ceiling. That's why I'm saying this is a very weird moment. Taxation is a taxation of dividends. From a left wing point of view what you want to do during the good times is tax profits, but there are no profits in most areas of the economy except Google and Amazon...before you support any kind of policy whether it is taxation or whatever, ask yourself a basic question: is it going to increase investment in good stuff, good quality jobs...I don't think that reducing taxes or announcing that you are going to an austerity mode is going to do anything to turn this liquidity bubble into an investment drive."

When the neoliberal economic machine is this anemic, and when this anemia is being exacerbated by the decline of U.S. hegemony and the collapse of the climate, the foundations of the capitalist social contract begin to unravel. We're in a situation where capitalism has lost its ability to provide stable livelihoods for most people within the imperial core, making the empire and the global corporatocracy it props up much more vulnerable to revolution. This year's crises haven't just taken away capitalism's ability to maintain its former level of profit growth; they've destroyed the publicly perceived credibility of neoliberalism, driving many people towards gaining class consciousness.

To preserve their status in this volatile situation, the billionaires who've grown richer during the pandemic can only hope to maintain their rising profits by taking society back to the era of feudalism. By consolidating their power to the point where they take on the role of modern monarchs, ones who rule by waging an endless war both internally and externally. The internal war is for crushing dissent, while the external war is for holding on to the empire's remaining resources in an increasingly post-American world.

Such is the paradigm that we've come to live in amid this year's police and military crackdowns against protesters, and amid the wars that the U.S. has been carrying out at the same time. U.S. police have been breaking their own rules by shooting rubber bullets during the demonstrations, while surveillance, censorship, and erosions of civil liberties have occurred in the U.S. and other imperialist countries. (Similar events have been unfolding in U.S. neo-colonies like Brazil and Colombia, where police repression and mass surveillance are becoming more thorough.) At the same time, the empire has been attacking, stealing from, and occupying its ever-growing list of global targets.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   Valuable 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rainer Shea Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rainer Shea is writing articles that counter the propaganda of the capitalist/imperialist power establishment, and that help move us towards a socialist revolution.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

China is Saving the Uighurs From Jihadist Indoctrination

Do Americans Know How Close They Are To Dictatorship?

The coming U.S. regime change attempt in Bolivia

As the American Empire Collapses, It Could Launch WW 3

The fall of the U.S. empire and the coming economic crash

Counting down to civilization's collapse

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

6 people are discussing this page, with 14 comments  Post Comment

molly cruz

Become a Fan
Author 7804
(Member since Sep 16, 2007), 14 fans, 18 articles, 688 quicklinks, 3033 comments, 14 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The point of war, as I've explained dozens of times but you never listen, was to acquire the tools we need to save Earth from asteroids and later take Life to a new home.

I've been busy lately playing with "In the beginning was the word", a cryptic phrase having, like the rest of the book, survived five translations, and I'm toying with its possible implications. Since we broke the genetic code barrier, and essentially reduced life forms to formulas to which we have given letters, suddenly we're there......life abstracted to transportable characters. I'm even wondering if sound itself could be a medium to transport life forms? And, given the insistence of separate communities about there being a God from Above churning out life forms but it doesn't say much about the recipe, other than clay, I'm playing around with the notion, now that they're making bladders and esophaguses in three dimensional printers, that we've been here and done that before?

In any case it's a lot more fun that wondering what's WRONG with us, when there's nothing wrong at all, we're just not done yet. Plus we're a bunch of drama queens who would rather have missions impossible, which, by God we do. Only most of us are just along for the ride, see?only one in a million of us can handle the math. The fact that those minds are appearing begs a million questions about 'purpose', a prerequisite to 'progress', which presumes an outcome precognated. By whom? (Talk amongst yourselves!)

My concern is that our children be informed that their species is not a destructive interloper but the Savior here; because we're giving ourselves a bad rap, just because we're messing up. We'll figure it out, we're figuring it out, we're up to the job and they will finish it. Tell them. They're getting depressed.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 14, 2020 at 2:02:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 3 fans, 1 articles, 434 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to molly cruz:   New Content

The American Empire has already displaced at least 37 Million people. It has destroyed the economies of Iraq and Afghanistan. It installed a Fascist as the ruler of dozens of countries including Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica and Iraq.

If you are an American, you are complicit in these crimes against humanity. Humans are the destructive interloper because they do nothing to stop the destruction. They instead contemplate crystals and telling themselves that they are not the problem while they allow themselves to live off the spoils of American Wars and the theft by American Corporations.

Now that the Oligarchy has turned on the "rest of us", perhaps "the rest of us" will recognize that the Oligarchy views us as resources to be consumed to support their lifestyle. I have a hard time consuming this hippie bullshit because it just condemns those who already have nothing to even harsher consequences.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 12:43:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
tim mcghie

Become a Fan
Author 50863
(Member since Jul 10, 2010), 8 fans, 2 articles, 408 comments, 10 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

John, I agree with you 99.9%. But your "hippie bullshit" I take exception to. To me the hippie revolution was the greatest anti war movement ever. Love and peace, end war. but along with that came the spiritual side of an awakening that I disagree with Molly about everything is ok. The spiritual side was up to every individual him or herself to figure out, as it is now. Take the Beatles for example. George tried to become more spiritual. He came out with the greatest post Beatle album of all of them. And John wrote Imagine. Paul and Ringo continued on in a good way but not what they could have done with the power they had. To me Imagine was the greatest post beatle song ever. John probably died for his anti war beliefs. The once referred to song as the hippie national anthem was a song written by Dino Valenti an original founder of the group Quicksiver Messenger Service called "get together" made famous by the youngbloods . He also wrote a futuristic song of the times called "What About Me" that was way before it's time about polution and poisoning our food. Click Here

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 4:38:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
tim mcghie

Become a Fan
Author 50863
(Member since Jul 10, 2010), 8 fans, 2 articles, 408 comments, 10 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to tim mcghie:   New Content

We need another Hippie revolution on steroids!

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 5:03:06 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3933 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to tim mcghie:   New Content

Then paraphraising as Malcolm X said, Once they drop them dollars on you there goes your soul. The hippies abandoned their hippie attire, went main stream and began phrasing the political good in terms of middle class protections...you know...wanting to get Paid. Remember Gloria Steinham? She got paid. AFLCIO? Paid. Eventually mainstream media was able to get paid...the elixir of entertainment...Paid. Every aspect that the people needed to be paying attention to, not paid. You dig?

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 5:27:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
tim mcghie

Become a Fan
Author 50863
(Member since Jul 10, 2010), 8 fans, 2 articles, 408 comments, 10 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

i dig Shad. I wrote an interesting comment on oen a long time ago about the disco era. i'll paraphrase. nixon was worried about the hippies. even his son in law was growing his hair long. he asked kissenger what we could do. henry invented the disco. pot went from ten dollars an ounce to five dollars a joint. cocaine became the drug of choice. designer drugs. disco wouldn't let the boys in if they weren't properly dressed. and i added kissenger was even rumored to offer the bee gees an offer they couldn't refuse and so the the disco era and designer drugs era was born. fiction faction. lol

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 5:48:48 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 3 fans, 1 articles, 434 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to tim mcghie:   New Content

Kissinger invented Disco? You're being tongue in cheek right? I guess my doubt kind of shows how screwed up my faith in any information is.

WRT "Hippy Bullshit", not everything Hippy is Bullshit. But Molly's version sure is.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 at 12:38:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3933 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

Hippie bullshit? You were on a roll, making sense and then..."hippie bullshit"??

Rainer suggests tnat wars and oppression at home, generically speaking, are blunting proletarian revolutionary action. I might also suggest fatally that the proletariat is doomed because it is unable to fully recognize its enemies. Hence, hippie bullshit is symtomatic of 1 step forward, 2 steps backwards.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 5:03:48 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
molly cruz

Become a Fan
Author 7804
(Member since Sep 16, 2007), 14 fans, 18 articles, 688 quicklinks, 3033 comments, 14 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

Rude; but I disagree on content, not style. as it doesn't condemn anyone to anything, and I don't get the feeling you even understood it. I think I and many contributors here in these remarkable times feel a little looser about content, but I'm well aware of our lethal, unforgivable past, and far from justifying it, I'm taking the Aikido approach, to lead it around and let it exhaust itself and fall on its face because it's clear to me that we're shaking it off.

If you don't think you're being melodramatic, with your politics 101 lecture to someone who might well be informed; think again. When I start to preach this little theory, a typical if rare male feedback seems extremely uncomfortable if they even consider it for half a minute. Where do I get off; stumbling on a paradigm that explains virtually every stupid thing we've done? You'll love this: I hear voices. I believe they call that "thinking". Apparently I inherited a very good machine at thinking. Some people can run fast. It's luck.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 10:32:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Dink Winkerton

Become a Fan
Author 517716
(Member since Aug 12, 2020), 25 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The world COULD use the Canadian Dollar, as a common currency. Canada has not invaded any peaceful nations since 1812. Canada has the world's lowest Country Code (+1), and speaks good English. Canada has plenty of room for nice sweatshops too.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 4:32:30 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3933 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Dink Winkerton:   New Content

...and lots of land free for taking, plus the penny hasnt been stripped of its copper content...yet.

Oops, i probably should not mentioned that..time to hoard canadien pennies!

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 5:10:47 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Dink Winkerton

Become a Fan
Author 517716
(Member since Aug 12, 2020), 25 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The world COULD use the Canadian Dollar, as a common currency. Canada has not invaded any peaceful nations since 1812. Canada has the world's lowest Country Code (+1), and speaks good English. Canada has plenty of room for nice sweatshops too.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 11:41:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 4 fans, 27 articles, 341 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Riane Eisler has a valuable take on the domination issue.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 10:25:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 4 fans, 27 articles, 341 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

As does David Korten - from an economic perspective.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020 at 10:27:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 