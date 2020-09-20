Empire's mask slips at Julian Assange trial

From Information Clearing House

The concept of "History in the making" has been pushed to extremes when it comes to the extraordinary public service being performed by historian, former UK diplomat and human rights activist Craig Murray.

Murray -- literally, and on a global level -- is now positioned as our man in the public gallery, as he painstakingly documents in vivid detail what could be defined as the trial of the century as far as the practice of journalism is concerned: the kangaroo court judging Julian Assange in Old Bailey, London.

Let's focus on three of Murray's reports this week -- with an emphasis on two intertwined themes: what the US is really prosecuting, and how Western corporate media is ignoring the court proceedings.

Here, Murray reports the exact moment when the mask of Empire fell, not with a bang, but a whimper:

"The gloves were off on Tuesday as the US Government explicitly argued that all journalists are liable to prosecution under the Espionage Act (1917) for publishing classified information." (italics mine).

"All journalists" means every legitimate journalist, from every nationality, operating in any jurisdiction.

Interpreting the argument, Murray added, "the US government is now saying, completely explicitly, in court, those reporters could and should have gone to jail and that is how we will act in future. The Washington Post, the New York Times, and all the "great liberal media" of the US are not in court to hear it and do not report it (italics mine), because of their active complicity in the "othering" of Julian Assange as something sub-human whose fate can be ignored. Are they really so stupid as not to understand that they are next?

Err... yes."

The point is not that self-described paladins of "great liberal media" are stupid. They are not covering the charade in Old Bailey because they are cowards. They must keep their fabled "access" to the bowels of Empire -- the kind of "access" that allowed Judith Miller to "sell" the illegal war on Iraq in countless front pages, and allows CIA asset and uber-opportunist Bob Woodward to write his "insider" books.

Previously, Murray had already detailed how "the mainstream media are turning a blind eye. There were three reporters in the press gallery, one of them an intern and one representing the NUJ. Public access continues to be restricted and major NGOs, including Amnesty, PEN and Reporters Without Borders, continue to be excluded both physically and from watching online."

Murray also detailed how "the six of us allowed in the public gallery, incidentally, have to climb 132 steps to get there, several times a day. As you know, I have a very dodgy ticker; I am with Julian's dad John who is 78; and another of us has a pacemaker."

So why is he "the man in the public gallery"?

"I do not in the least discount the gallant efforts of others when I explain that I feel obliged to write this up, and in this detail, because otherwise the vital basic facts of the most important trial this century, and how it is being conducted, would pass almost completely unknown to the public. If it were a genuine process, they would want people to see it, not completely minimize attendance both physically and online."

Unless people around the world are reading Murray's reports -- and very few others with much less detail -- they will ignore immensely important aspects plus the overall appalling context of what's really happening in the heart of London. The main fact, as far as journalism is concerned, is that Western corporate media is completely ignoring it.

