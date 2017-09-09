Tarragona, Spain, 2017
In Catalonia, there's a summer drink that combines beer with lemon soda. In Barcelona, it's called "clara." Further South, it's dubbed, most charmingly, a "champu," as in Head and Shoulders. Champu is quite good at eliminating the dandruff inside your skull.
It is late summer, and I'm in Cambrils, drinking my second champu in Hawaii, a beach bar. The tables around me are mostly empty. I face the ocean. There are few bodies on the sand, and fewer in the water. It is peaceful here.
In 2001, Mohammed Atta and Ramzi bin al-Shibh, of 9/11 fame, were in Cambrils, however, and just 2 1/2 weeks ago, five Muslim "terrorists" were killed by police a few hundred feet from where I'm sitting.
It is said that at 1:15AM on August 18th, these Muslims drove their car through a police checkpoint outside the yacht club, then ran over six people, three of whom were cops. The three civilians were an old couple, and the woman's sister. The wife, 61-year-old Ana Maria Suarez, died.
A cellphone video shows an unarmed Moussa Oukabir, 17-years-old, acting rather hysterical, but you would be too if you had just witnessed four of your friends murdered. Shooting him many times, a cop executed Moussa.
Interestingly, Moussa was located by a helicopter. El Pais, "El quinto terrorista ha sido abatido poco despue's cuando ha sido localizado desde un helicÃ³ptero por los policas." It was already in the air, get it? It seems they had tracked these five Muslim youths to Cambrils and killed them. That evening, these kids were caught on a service station's camera. Buying snacks and sodas, they appeared quite relaxed because they had no idea what awaited them.
How many Muslims are needed to drive one suicide car? Five, of course. What's the best, most lethal vehicle for the purpose? The compact Audi A3, naturally. What's the best time to stage such an attack? 1:15AM, grasshopper, when there are almost nobody on the Paseo Maritimo. Finally, what should you wear for such a momentous and self-defining occasion? Fake suicide vests, stupid, because they serve no purpose besides giving cops an excuse to perforate you immediately.
I go to the spot where Moussa Oukabir was murdered to find women pushing strollers and kids on bikes. Life is back to normal. Outside the yacht club, there's a cop with a submachine gun, however, with two toddlers within four feet of him. Seeing the armed man, the girl points. They create a false problem, then bring the solution, which you welcome because you don't realize that it will be used to solve you.
Astonishingly moronic, the five Muslims in Cambrils made all the worst choices possible, but the rest of their "terrorist cell" weren't any smarter, it is said.
Eight hours earlier, a van had killed 14 people and injured 130+ more in Barcelona, and the purported driver of that van, 22-year-old Younes Aboyaaqoub, had rented the vehicle with his own credit card. Very stupid. He also left his IDs in a second van, meant as a get-away car.
From 9/11, Charlie Hebdo, Paris' Bataclan Concert Hall, Berlin's Christmas Market to Barcelona, etc., Muslim mass murderers seem expert at leaving behind their identity papers. Otherwise, the official narrative can't be broadcast immediately. Wait a week or a month for a proper investigation, and the public won't have any idea what you're talking about, fixated as they are on a Kardashian pumped up buttocks or Messi goal.
Roberto, a 42-year-old Cambrils resident, reflected, "People are saying how stupid these guys are, because once you drive onto the Paseo Maritimo, you can't get out! It's also strange how all five of them were killed, because Spanish cops aren't like that. You almost never hear about a cop killing anyone here."