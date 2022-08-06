Email from a friend on Hiroshima Day

1



I went to the park at Rt 4 and 7

and drummed,

honoring the lives never lived,

and the souls of those maimed

by the bomb.

I must have hit the drum enough

to cover every one of those lost at Hiroshima.

To me, this mass murder

is when the baton of lunacy

shifted from Germany

to the victor.



My summer and year

were gilded

at White's Pool three days ago.

When walking around the kid's pool

a 4-5-year-old in glasses

took my hand

and proceeded to dance up and down,

and me too,

while she ushered me around

and introduced me

to the various water sprays

in the child area.

I was in my bathing suit

and was wearing my glasses.

It was a heavenly gift.



Ahhh, what a gift indeed.

Those souls must have

known what you were planning

and felt honored

to be remembered by one

alive as you!

