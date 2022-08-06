Email from a friend on Hiroshima Day

1
This morning early
I went to the park at Rt 4 and 7
and drummed,
honoring the lives never lived,
and the souls of those maimed
by the bomb.
I must have hit the drum enough
to cover every one of those lost at Hiroshima.
To me, this mass murder
is when the baton of lunacy
shifted from Germany
to the victor.
My summer and year
were gilded
at White's Pool three days ago.
When walking around the kid's pool
a 4-5-year-old in glasses
took my hand
and proceeded to dance up and down,
and me too,
while she ushered me around
and introduced me
to the various water sprays
in the child area.
I was in my bathing suit
and was wearing my glasses.
It was a heavenly gift.
2
Ahhh, what a gift indeed.
Those souls must have
known what you were planning
and felt honored
to be remembered by one
alive as you!