 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/18/21

Ellen Brown and Matt Ehret Discuss Economic Warfare and the American Banking System

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 519143
Message Matthew Ehret
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
Rising Tide Foundation


Ellen Brown Interview with Matt Ehret: Economic Warfare, Social Engineering and the American System
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Rising Tide Foundation)   Details   DMCA

Ellen Brown (Founder of the Public Banking Institute, and author of Web of Debt) and the Rising Tide Foundation's Matt Ehret discuss American System of Political Economy, geopolitics and the nature of economic warfare.

During this interview, Ellen and Matthew discussed the false polarization of Top Down (Keynesian) vs Bottom Up (Austrian School) thinking which has blinded so many citizens across the west to the real history of the American System, while also exploring how hyperinflation, austerity, speculation and war have de-stabilized humanity for hundreds of years.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Matthew Ehret Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

MATTHEW IS A JOURNALIST AND THE EDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF CANADIAN PATRIOT.  He is a CO-FOUNDER OF THE RISING TIDE FOUNDATION. HE IS REVIEW, SENIOR FELLOW AT THE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF MOSCOW AND BRI EXPERT FOR TACTICAL TALK. MATTHEW HAS (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Maurice Strong and the Roots of the Great Reset Agenda

The Nuremberg Tribunal: 75 Years Later and Still the Basis for Humanity's Survival - Strategic Culture

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 54 fans, 87 articles, 471 quicklinks, 4995 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Matt Ehret is an amazing encyclopedia of history and economics--- in a one-hour video.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 at 1:19:36 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 