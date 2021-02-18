Ellen Brown and Matt Ehret Discuss Economic Warfare and the American Banking System

Ellen Brown (Founder of the Public Banking Institute, and author of Web of Debt) and the Rising Tide Foundation's Matt Ehret discuss American System of Political Economy, geopolitics and the nature of economic warfare.

During this interview, Ellen and Matthew discussed the false polarization of Top Down (Keynesian) vs Bottom Up (Austrian School) thinking which has blinded so many citizens across the west to the real history of the American System, while also exploring how hyperinflation, austerity, speculation and war have de-stabilized humanity for hundreds of years.