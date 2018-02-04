Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Elizabeth Warren Rallies an "Army" for 2018 Midterms and Beyond

By       Message Common Dreams       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/4/18

Author 90876
- Advertisement -

See original here

The next big battle, says Senator from Massachusetts, "takes place at the ballot box in November."

By Patrick Cochran

From commons.wikimedia.org: Elizabeth Warren {MID-242985}
Elizabeth Warren
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren found herself staring across the Boston Common, flooded with over a quarter of a million demonstrators at the Women's March, part of the largest political display in human history. As the Bay State's senior senator put it at a Town Hall in Malden on Sunday, she stood before an "army."

- Advertisement -

"I saw an army, an army ready to fight for their values," Warren told over a thousand town hall goers, jammed into the Malden High School auditorium. "Well, let me tell you where that battle takes place. It takes place at the ballot box in November."

The crowd was enthusiastic, even rowdy at times, frequently breaking into applause while Warren derided the first year-plus of the Trump administration, and lauded the New Deal-era economy that quelled extreme inequality from the Great Depression through the 1970's. The senator also implored stronger organization and greater involvement in the effort to rebuke the GOP and create a progressive movement.

"It was amazing," Vanessa Pendexter, a big fan of Warren, said of the event. "I especially liked what she said about how people can get involved, to keep on going and make a difference."

"I'm going to get more involved," said Pendexter, who served as a delegate to the Massachusetts Democratic Convention last year. In 2017, Massachusetts Democrats voted to establish one of the most progressive platforms in state history.

Warren is up for reelection in November -- a contest not expected to be very competitive -- and is considered a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Malden Mayor Gary Christenson, who moderated the event, alluded to Warren's rising star in introducing her as "senator -- and who knows? -- maybe the next president." Christenson also noted that Malden High School is the most diverse high school in Massachusetts, symbolically significant as the discussion continually decried the GOP's racist and bigoted attacks on marginalized groups in America.

- Advertisement -

But most of the event eyed the more immediate fight: the 2018 midterms.

"Man, we've got to ratchet up democracy even harder and fight back," Warren said, adding that liberals and progressives need to target "local and state" offices down the ballot.

2018 features narrow paths for the Democratic Party to take control of the House and Senate. The party needs a net gain of 24 seats to regain the House of Representatives for the first time since 2011, and two to regain the Senate for the first time since losing the upper chamber in the 2014 midterms. (The road to a majority in the Senate is considered more of a long shot, as Democrats are defending seats in 10 states carried by Trump in 2016.) Dozens of governorships and thousands of state legislature seats will also be up for grabs.

The crowd erupted at the conclusion of Warren's emotional story of her mother having to get a minimum-wage job to provide for the family after her father suffered a heart attack.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

commondreams.org is a progressive publisher

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Drone Papers: Leaked Military Documents Expose US "Assassination Complex"

Food Lobby Colossus Sues Vermont over GMO 'Right to Know'

Here Are the 19 Senate Democrats Still Not Committed to Defending Net Neutrality

Bernie Sanders May Run for President in 2016

Google Acts Like Privatized NSA: WikiLeaks' Julian Assange

Groups Appeal to UN for "Humanity" as Detroit Shuts Off Water to Thousands

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 