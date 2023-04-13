Eliminate the Cap on FDIC Insurance

By Joel D. Joseph

Depositors fled from Silicon Valley Bank and other banks because they had deposits over $250,000 that were uninsured and they feared that they would lose money if they didn't cash out. If we eliminate the cap on FDIC insured deposits and insure all deposits in banks no matter how much is deposited, there will be no reason to have runs on banks.

During the Great Depression, bank deposits were not insured at all. This caused massive runs on banks and made the Depression even more severe. During the depths of the Great Depression, on June 16, 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Banking Act of 1933. This significant legislation established the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The insurance limit was initially $2,500 per ownership category. In 1935 it was increased to $5,000, then to $10,000 in 1950. In 1966 it was increased to $15,000 and three years later to $20,000. In 1974 the coverage was bumped up to $40,000 and then to $100,000 in 1980. In 2008 the insurance cap reached $250,000 where it stands today.

This insurance is backed by the full faith and credit of the government of the United States, and according to the FDIC, "since its start in 1933 no depositor has ever lost a penny of FDIC-insured funds."

The FDIC receives no funding from the federal budget. It assesses premiums on each member and accumulates them in a Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) that it uses to pay its operating costs and the depositors of failed banks. The amount of each bank's premiums is based on its balance of insured deposits and the degree of risk that it poses to the FDIC. The DIF is fully invested in Treasury securities and earns interest that supplements the premiums. Under the Dodd-Frank Act, the FDIC is required to fund the DIF to at least 1.35% of all insured deposits; in 2020, the amount of insured deposits was approximately $8.9 trillion and therefore the fund requirement was $120 billion. As of December 31, 2022, the FDIC maintained an insurance fund of $128 billion.