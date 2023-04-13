 
 
Eliminate the Cap on FDIC Insurance

(Page 1 of 1 pages)
By Joel D. Joseph

Depositors fled from Silicon Valley Bank and other banks because they had deposits over $250,000 that were uninsured and they feared that they would lose money if they didn't cash out. If we eliminate the cap on FDIC insured deposits and insure all deposits in banks no matter how much is deposited, there will be no reason to have runs on banks.

During the Great Depression, bank deposits were not insured at all. This caused massive runs on banks and made the Depression even more severe. During the depths of the Great Depression, on June 16, 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Banking Act of 1933. This significant legislation established the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The insurance limit was initially $2,500 per ownership category. In 1935 it was increased to $5,000, then to $10,000 in 1950. In 1966 it was increased to $15,000 and three years later to $20,000. In 1974 the coverage was bumped up to $40,000 and then to $100,000 in 1980. In 2008 the insurance cap reached $250,000 where it stands today.

This insurance is backed by the full faith and credit of the government of the United States, and according to the FDIC, "since its start in 1933 no depositor has ever lost a penny of FDIC-insured funds."

The FDIC receives no funding from the federal budget. It assesses premiums on each member and accumulates them in a Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) that it uses to pay its operating costs and the depositors of failed banks. The amount of each bank's premiums is based on its balance of insured deposits and the degree of risk that it poses to the FDIC. The DIF is fully invested in Treasury securities and earns interest that supplements the premiums. Under the Dodd-Frank Act, the FDIC is required to fund the DIF to at least 1.35% of all insured deposits; in 2020, the amount of insured deposits was approximately $8.9 trillion and therefore the fund requirement was $120 billion. As of December 31, 2022, the FDIC maintained an insurance fund of $128 billion.

The Insurance Fund is replenished with premiums paid by every federal bank. All "the bank has to do is pay the FDIC an insurance premium," as John Bovenzi, who was then the FDIC's chief operating officer in 2009, for coverage. "We charge the bank 12 cents for every $100 you put in the bank as insured money," Bovenzi said. This is equivalent to a premium of 0.12 percent. The largest banks pay as little of $0.05 per $100 on insured deposits. It was the large depositors at Silicon Valley Bank, almost entirely venture capital businesses that needed to make payroll, who made massive withdrawals in a few days in March that caused Silicon Valley Bank to run out of cash. Silicon Valley Bank was not losing money, it was still very profitable. However, banks run on the good-faith system that all depositors will not make withdrawals at the same time. A bank would never make a profit if it kept all of its money in cash. Banks must invest in loans, and most loans are long-term contracts, like mortgages. According to the FDIC, Silicon Valley Bank had $209 billion in assets and $175.4 billion in deposits at the time of its failure. This meant that the bank had a net value of $33.6 billion when it was seized by the government. First Citizens Bank purchased $72 billion in SVB loans for about $55 billion, a 29% discount, the FDIC said. The FDIC stated it would retain control of about $90 billion worth of SVB's assets, including U.S. Treasury bonds owned by the bank. The FDIC estimated that the SVB failure cost the government agency $20 billion. When Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in March, the FDIC covered all deposits not just those of $250,000 or less. This policy should be made permanent. All bank deposits should be covered by FDIC insurance. If all deposits are fully covered it is unlikely that there will be any runs on banks. If we keep a low ceiling like the quarter million dollar one that we have had for 15 years, it is more likely that there will be a run on a bank. Because total insurance coverage will make bank runs rare, the insurance rate will probably go down. Thriving businesses need to keep much more than $250,000 in their accounts to meet payroll and to make other ordinary expenses such as rent and utilities. If all bank deposits are insured, it will make the banking system stronger and much more stable. Consumers and businesses will have faith that their deposits will be fully protected in case a bank goes bankrupt.
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
