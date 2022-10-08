"I don't think there's any such thing as an ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon."
- Joe Biden
"Biden described the current standoff over Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin threatening to use all means at his disposal to defend Russia and the territory it has seized in Ukraine, as the most dangerous nuclear moment since the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago this month."
- J. Borger and J. Rankin - The Guardian 7/10/22
Elephants
Elephants Trumpeting Peace
Beloved and revered, gentle, peaceable giants
Tons of pleasing, amiable, grey hulk and bulk
Great wonders of the natural world
Magnificent, serene, unique, terrestrial ones.
**
The dignified, dutiful matriarch marshalls her clan
Uplifted trunks smell the hot, arid, wilderness air
Prized, life-saving, waterholes sourced by impressive muscular snouts
Strong, confident and protective, the ruler leads her parched kindred.
**
