Election Fraud - A Sonnet

A Prince of darkness wails

To the loser belongs the spoils

War on truth and reality

Reality and truth decapitated

A solution in search of a problem

No problem, election fraud will do

Summon faithless foot soldiers

Angry, seething, and mad

Bedlam and anarchy let loose

Anti-democracy armada

Sailing on a fiery sea of lies

Deception, subterfuge, conspiracies

Elevated, gasoline-doused, and ignited

Waves of feral traitors swell the mob

Proud Boys, 3 Percenters, Oath Keepers

Sacks of grievance and hate

Salivate, sniff the air for blood

Growl, howl, and bare incisors

Barking out election fraud

Forked-tongued political leaders

Hiss, spit, spew out venom

Slither, slide, uncoil to strike

At the heart of democracy

Mainline their poison

Coursing through society's veins

Election fraud the new drug

Dark money and media merge

Stealth assassins

Fund the lies crown the chaos

Apex jungle predators

Stalk, ambush, and attack

The life-force of democracy

Election fraud the perfect weapon

Myanmar falls to a military coup

Justified is the new default

No surprise, Election Fraud!







