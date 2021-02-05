Election Fraud - A Sonnet

.
Nature
(Image by Pixabay: mtanenbaum) Details DMCA
A Prince of darkness wails
To the loser belongs the spoils
War on truth and reality
Reality and truth decapitated
A solution in search of a problem
No problem, election fraud will do
Summon faithless foot soldiers
Angry, seething, and mad
Bedlam and anarchy let loose
Anti-democracy armada
Sailing on a fiery sea of lies
Deception, subterfuge, conspiracies
Elevated, gasoline-doused, and ignited
Waves of feral traitors swell the mob
Proud Boys, 3 Percenters, Oath Keepers
Sacks of grievance and hate
Salivate, sniff the air for blood
Growl, howl, and bare incisors
Barking out election fraud
Forked-tongued political leaders
Hiss, spit, spew out venom
Slither, slide, uncoil to strike
At the heart of democracy
Mainline their poison
Coursing through society's veins
Election fraud the new drug
Dark money and media merge
Stealth assassins
Fund the lies crown the chaos
Apex jungle predators
Stalk, ambush, and attack
The life-force of democracy
Election fraud the perfect weapon
Myanmar falls to a military coup
Justified is the new default
No surprise, Election Fraud!