Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/4/19

Elaborating on a Comment of Mine, in Response to a Chris Hedges Article

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Over the years I have praised and moaned about Chris Hedges. The praise is for his bold stand against the Iraq War and losing his highly professional job for it, thanks to the New York Crimes. AND for his amazing personal bio of literally getting in the line of fire over decades to report on tragedies of war around the planet, and enlightening anyone who paid attention to those amazing efforts. I stand by the praise, and promptly add that his work with prisoners is unparalled and exemplary.

I also stand by my criticisms, with a bit of elaboration in this case. While I well know this one in particular slips into ad hominem, it is sometimes difficult, if not impossible, to separate objective criticism from taking note of a person's major actions. Hence I restate my criticism:

Chris Hedges is a horse's ass. Knowing all he does, he has gone on to NEVER speak the truth of 9/11, that he well knows about more than most of us. A chicken-sh*t personified. He has cranked out two kids as food for hell, knowing that is exactly what he is doing.

His little head is bigger than his big head, and I don't need to say which one he listens to. As much as I know which one we gravitate to, thanks to evolution, I also know, thanks to evolution, which one to advocate for with my cerebral cortex.

Hedges reminds me of the worst demented nuns I suffered listening to through 12 years of Catholic School. He sounds like the worst of them, with his sing-song bullshit that any human with two brain cells well knows about. I thus appreciate hearing his bs from the relative, saner, kinder voice of sanity, aka Sam. CH plagiarizes endlessly with zero apologies. He has NEVER responded to any of the questions I've posted to him. Of course not, he is better than us peons.

If he is any kind of shining star, it is a genuine black hole. Turn this f'er off. He is utterly intolerable.

Just did an "Advanced Google Search," then went to Truthdig itself. I found zero on the first, this on the latter: Search Results: chris hedges tulsi gabbard marianne Williamson "There are no results." As in zero.

Yea, he obviously fights endlessly for even saving the last of human suffering that we can possibly do. Did I say F the bastard? If not, let me clearly say it here. I can only pray that the d*ckhead will sue me.

First, time for confession. I have three rules regarding writing and drinking. One, If you write, don't drink. Two, If you drink, don't write. Three, If you do both, don't hit send till the next morning. "Bless me Father, for I broke all three. BUT I was only mildly lubricated and it is an exceptionally rare occasionthat I truly hate!in the event I actually take that one step over the line, sweet Jesus."

So this article is in response to a criticism from a guy I have great respect for, even though he devotes much of his life to (I think mostly justified) ad hominem attacks.

Question asked: I did not realize your all out hatred for Chris Hedges. Serious question: if that article had been written by someone you do not despise, what do you think of the CONTENT OF THE ESSAY itself? I thought it was spot-on. Perhaps you could leave another comment" actually addressing the CONTENT of the essay, as opposed to an ad hominem attack on the author.

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

Editor: My only comment is to ask that this be placed in the diary column.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 4, 2019 at 9:52:30 PM

